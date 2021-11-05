Purdue hopes to learn from spinning onside kick at Nebraska

So, how did Payne Durham recover that onside kick that preserved Purdue’s win last week at Nebraska?



"Tremendous effort," said Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm. "We're just lucky. He wanted it more than they did, because it looked to me, out there on the field and even watching the film, they had two guys that could easily got the ball.



"Found a way to jump into the pile and pull it out of there. So, thankfully, he's just a tough, scrappy player and he pulled it out for us.”



While Brohm gave a sigh of relief after the recovery that preserved a 28-23 victory, he was not pleased with how Purdue handled the late onside kickoff by Nebraska.



“When you get a kick like that, which that is kind of the new trend of spinning the ball, you've got to come across the line to field it, which allows you the ability to not be touched until you touch the ball,” said Brohm.



“Now, at the same time, when you touch it, they're gonna be there to jump on it. So, you've just got to make sure that we're conscious of that. That's a difficult kick to get on. But we didn't really give ourselves a chance. We had to kind of fight to pull that thing out.”



Brohm—who thinks Nebraska had at least one illegal block on the play—says his team practices recovering onside kicks each week. Still …



"Everybody makes mistakes, but we were supposed to cross the line even then (to get the ball),” said Brohm.



"At the same time, there was probably an illegal block that was made before the ball crossed the line. But still we need to cross the line to get that ball that's doing the sideway spin which that is the new trend and it's a tough kick (to recover).”