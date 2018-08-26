GoldandBlack.com

After an ankle injury cost him a good deal of practice time in the final week of training camp and into last week, Jared Sparks may be available Thursday night, may not.

Sparks did participate in practice Sunday afternoon — at least non-contact individual portions — but was not available to media afterward.

“My expectation is that he’ll be there Thursday," co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard said, "making plays, getting guys going well, making sure they know what to do constantly, communicating with his teammates, out there running his routes and show-casing what he can do.”

The sophomore was arguably Purdue's top wide receiver during the portions of camp that preceded the ankle injury and appears slated to play a leading role for the Boilermaker offense at receiver, in addition to any other ways Purdue might look to use him. Last season, he was the Boilermakers' designated "Wildcat" quarterback.

In Sparks' absence from practice, senior Isaac Zico was among those who moved up a rung on the depth chart ladder. Freshman Amad Anderson seems as if he may have moved into a spot in Purdue's rotation at receiver, too.