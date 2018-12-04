Jeff Brohm isn't against using Purdue's first trip to the Music City Bowl as a recruiting tool.

With three players already on Purdue's roster from the Volunteer State and two more verbal commitments from the 2019 recruiting class from around the Nashville area, Brohm is looking forward to this bowl experience building the Boilermakers' football footprint.

"It's a very fertile area there...and we're going to make sure that the surrounding areas, down into Tennessee, we try to do the best job we can," Brohm said Sunday at Purdue's Music City Bowl media conference. Purdue was selected to play Auburn in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 28 at 1:30 p.m. EST on ESPN. It'll be the first matchup between the two schools on the gridiron and the first time Purdue has played in Nashville since 1942.

Brycen Hopkins, Purdue's starting tight end who is third on the team in receptions (32) and receiving yards (564) this season, is currently the program's flag-bearer for the city of Nashville. The son of former NFL offensive lineman Brad Hopkins signed with Purdue in Dec. 2014. He was a two-star prospect even that showed glimpses of potential in the summer of 2014 at a camp on nearby Vanderbilt's campus. With continued improvement, Hopkins has thrived at Purdue, earning a third-team All-Big Ten selection this past week from the media.

After this season, Hopkins will likely be joined by 2019 verbal commit Da'Joun Hewitt, who received a home visit last night from Jeff Brohm, quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm and running backs coach Chris Barclay. Hewitt, a three-star prospect from Davidson Academy in Nashville, gave his verbal pledge to Purdue in May after receiving scholarship offers from Marshall, Rice, Rutgers, and Western Kentucky. According to MaxPreps.com, Hewitt accounted for 2,170 yards on 273 carries and 39 rushing touchdowns in his senior season.

"They made him feel like he was special to them. It's a situation where a lot of Power 5 Conference schools were doing the whole wait-and-see mode with him,' Hewitt's high school coach Jonathan Quinn, a former NFL quarterback, said in August. "Purdue was immediately in the mode of wanting to pull the trigger and get him in their program."

