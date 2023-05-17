It is now or never for Purdue baseball. This weekend is the final one of the regular season and Purdue comes in at 23-27 overall on a four-game losing streak. More importantly, after getting blown out by Indiana in all three games last weekend Purdue is currently tied with Michigan State for the eighth and final spot in the Big Ten Tournament.

Illinois is already in the clubhouse at 12-12, having completed their Big Ten schedule. Based on a common record with Big Ten opponents they would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with Purdue if the Boilers win only two this weekend against Nebraska. Michigan State also holds the tiebreaker over Purdue as they won the season series 2-1 back in March. That means Purdue clinches a conference tournament spot this weekend with any of the following:

· Three wins (as Purdue would be 13-11 and ahead of Illinois regardless of what MSU does).

· Two wins and two Michigan State losses.

· One win and three Michigan State losses.

In terms of seeding, Purdue would move ahead of Rutgers if the Boilers sweep the Cornhuskers and the Scarlet Knights get swept by Minnesota. Purdue would also get the tiebreaker and be seeded ahead of Nebraska. Minnesota, Penn State, Ohio State, and Northwestern are already eliminated, so it is basically a three-team race for two spots between Purdue, Michigan State, and Illinois.

As far as the rest of the schedule, Purdue has hope. Michigan State hosts a red hot Indiana that is currently tied with Maryland for the conference lead. After the Hoosiers beat the Boilers down last week they can help Purdue a lot by beating Michigan State this weekend. Iowa is hoping that Indiana and Maryland can slip up as they travel to lowly Northwestern. Maryland is at Penn State and Michigan is at Ohio State.

Purdue needs to take care of business at home and get some assistance from Indiana.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Nebraska (29-20-1, 13-8 B1G) at Purdue (23-27, 10-11 B1G)

Thursday to Saturday, May 18 to 22 / Watch B1G+

Series Opener: Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m. ET

Middle Game: Friday, May 19 at 6 p.m. ET

Series Finale: Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m. ET

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

Thursday: Khal Stephen (So, RHP) vs. Nebraska's Emmett Olson (Jr, LHP)

Friday: Jonathan Blackwell (Jr, LHP) vs. Nebraska's Jace Kaminska (Jr, RHP)

Saturday: Kyle Iwinski (Jr, RHP) vs. TBA for Nebraska

You couldn’t really ask for a worse performance than Purdue’s pitching staff last week. Indiana pounded Purdue from the jump, putting up all 51 runs in the first 20 innings of the weekend before Aaron Suval put up four straight scoreless innings to finish game three. Now the staff has to face a Nebraska team that is ranked third in the Big Ten with a .303 average and second with 90 home runs. Max Anderson is second in the Big Ten batting race with an impressive .409 average through 50 games to go with 19 home runs and 65 RBI. Brice Matthews is batting .380 with 20 homers and 65 RBI, giving the Huskers a potent 1-2 punch. They are two of the five best hitters in the entire conference. For good measure Matthews is a solid base stealer with 19 on the season.

On the mound they won’t face each other, but Khal Stephen and Jace Kaminska are tied for second in the Big Ten with seven wins each. Stephen is coming off of his worst outing of the year, as Indiana tagged him for 10 earned runs in 3 2/3 innings. By comparison, Stephen had only given up 10 earned runs in his previous three starts over 21 1/3 innings. The Boilers absolutely need him to put it together facing Emmett Olson (6-3, 4.42 ERA). Nebraska has been strong on the mound all year, rating third in the conference with a 4.85 ERA.

Nebraska is not going to the NCAAs without the automatic bid, but they are still a good team. They have a 5-3 win over #6 Vanderbilt from earlier in the season and they are coming off of a three-game sweep of Penn State. They did lose a midweek game to the same South Dakota State Purdue took a series from two weeks ago.

As usual, it comes down to Stephen on Friday night. He has been pretty solid all year long aside from the Indiana game and Purdue 5-2 on Fridays when he starts in conference play. Finding a way to win that game will help tremendously. It could also help that Sunday's game could be essentially meaningless for Nebraska in terms of making the tournament or for seeding.