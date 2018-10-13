Purdue-Illinois Notebook: Another 7-0 deficit, another double-digit win
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — In the midst of Purdue's blowout win and its second-straight double-digit Big Ten road victory, one might have forgotten the Boilermakers were again down 7-0.
Jeff Brohm didn't forget.
After recovering from such a deficit to post 46 unanswered points in Purdue's fourth straight win at Illinois, Brohm mentioned Saturday what he believes one of his team's, and staff's, best attributes to be their ability to not let the scoreboard affect them.
"It doesn't matter the score for us because we're going to play hard," said Brohm, who saw his team trail 7-0 early in its last two games. "We preach it but we don't care if we're down at half or up at half. We don't care if they're up big or we're up big, we're going to play 60 minutes and see where we end up."
When Illinois hit a couple big plays early on its lone scoring drive, including a 52-yard wheel route pass to running back Reggie Corbin, Purdue adjusted, so to speak, by not getting rattled or changing much of its defensive approach.
"We got back to the sidelines and said to ourselves, 'It was one big play. That's all it was,'" Purdue safety Jacob Thieneman said. "We knew we were fine and our offense would get going to allow us to still play aggressively."
Brohm said the value of having reliable veterans on both sides of the ball has been showing up for Purdue.
"I don't think it affects us. Our defense fixed what we screwed up on that first score very quickly and our offense picked it up,' Brohm said. "We responded and we're doing that more (lately)."
Following the first quarter, Purdue outgained Illinois 385-157 and Illinois didn't gain more than 25 yards on its final eight drives.
Purdue gets tricky with Sparks-to-Blough TD
David Blough didn't want to reveal the play's name but maybe it'll go down as the "Boilermaker Special."
Purdue's second touchdown was a play the Boilermakers' quarterback said they've been holding back several weeks for the correct situation. In what looked like a version of the "Philly Special" play the Philadelphia Eagles ran in last year's Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots, a reverse from Terry Wright to Jared Sparks resulted in a seven-yard touchdown pass from Sparks to Blough. The play gave Purdue what was its first lead and a lead it never came close to relinquishing.
Blough said Illinois' defensive philosophy of playing a lot of man-to-man coverage in Lovie Smith's Tampa-2 defense, was set up perfectly for the trick play.
"Coach Brohm has hit that one (of that type of play) before at Western Kentucky so it's all about timing and finding the right opponent," Blough said. "So what happens is a team that plays man will sometimes lose track of the quarterback. (Sparks' toss) was probably the best throw of the game by Purdue right there."
Brohm even had a critique of the play as he thought Sparks, who was recruited as a quarterback by Purdue, held on to the ball too long before unloading the pass to Blough, a critique Brohm often levies at his full-time quarterbacks.
"It worked to (near) perfection," Brohm said. "We've had quite a few (trick plays) in our pocket this year and they haven't worked very well. We knew (this trick play) would be there. It was a big play for us. It gave us a spark."
Purdue contains Illini to 69 rushing yards, holds AJ Bush to 24 yards
The first thing Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt said during the bye week was how much it bothered him that Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez rushed for nearly 100 yards.
"We should never give up a hundred yards rushing to the quarterback, ever," Holt said.
Purdue (3-3 overall, 2-1 in Big Ten) made sure Illinois' signal-caller didn't get close to that number Saturday. The Boilermaker defense turned Bush, a dual-threat quarterback who is most proficient running out of the zone-read, into a one-dimensional thrower Saturday as the Illini only managed 69 yards on the ground in 31 carries. Bush finished as Illinois' leading rusher, but with just 24 yards on 20 attempts.
"That (69 rushing yards) number reflects the work and emphasis we put into this week's preparation on stopping the run," Thieneman said. "We knew they had a running quarterback and two solid running backs, too."
Through the second and third quarters, during which Purdue outscored Illinois 22-0, the Boilermakers held the home team to just 13 yards on the ground. Illinois tailback Reggie Corbin, who had not been held under 60 yards in a game all season and was fourth in the Big Ten in rushing yards, had just 20 yards on six carries. Mike Epstein, who was eighth in the league in rushing coming into Saturday, had only one carry for eight yards.
"I'm proud of our defense and we've challenged them each week to get better and the great thing as coaches is we've gotten better at attacking and taking some chances," Brohm said. "We've honestly found ways to improve first as coaches so we can put our players in better situations. Because of that, our players have improved."
