CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — In the midst of Purdue's blowout win and its second-straight double-digit Big Ten road victory, one might have forgotten the Boilermakers were again down 7-0.

Jeff Brohm didn't forget.

After recovering from such a deficit to post 46 unanswered points in Purdue's fourth straight win at Illinois, Brohm mentioned Saturday what he believes one of his team's, and staff's, best attributes to be their ability to not let the scoreboard affect them.

"It doesn't matter the score for us because we're going to play hard," said Brohm, who saw his team trail 7-0 early in its last two games. "We preach it but we don't care if we're down at half or up at half. We don't care if they're up big or we're up big, we're going to play 60 minutes and see where we end up."

When Illinois hit a couple big plays early on its lone scoring drive, including a 52-yard wheel route pass to running back Reggie Corbin, Purdue adjusted, so to speak, by not getting rattled or changing much of its defensive approach.

"We got back to the sidelines and said to ourselves, 'It was one big play. That's all it was,'" Purdue safety Jacob Thieneman said. "We knew we were fine and our offense would get going to allow us to still play aggressively."

Brohm said the value of having reliable veterans on both sides of the ball has been showing up for Purdue.

"I don't think it affects us. Our defense fixed what we screwed up on that first score very quickly and our offense picked it up,' Brohm said. "We responded and we're doing that more (lately)."

Following the first quarter, Purdue outgained Illinois 385-157 and Illinois didn't gain more than 25 yards on its final eight drives.