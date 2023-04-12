When Vernon Woodward walked into Purdue's facility on Tuesday afternoon, he was blown away by the greeting he and his family received. More than 20 coaches were waiting for him to walk through the doors for his unofficial visit.

Woodward shook all of their hands and briefly spoke to each one. The Boilermaker coaching staff made a great first impression on the Florida cornerback.

"I haven't been to any school yet that showed me that much love and hospitality. It really showed me they were happy for me to be there," Woodward said. "The environment was great. The coaches were great. I feel like everybody there was being themselves."

The 2024 prospect has been on several visits throughout the recruiting process, but nobody has come close to impressing him as much as the Purdue coaching staff did on his first trip to campus.

"It was great," Woodward said. "I think so far, Purdue is, coaching staff-wise, the best school I've ever visited."

At the top of that list was Purdue cornerbacks coach Sam Carter, whom Woodward spent most of his time speaking with. Carter has been one of the most energetic coaches during the Boilermakers' spring practice sessions. Woodward felt that energy immediately when talking to the man who could potentially be his future position coach.

"Me talking to Coach Carter and not even coming from coach wise, like football, coming from as a person. One of the best dudes in the coaching game I've ever talked to," Woodward said.Woodward shared that his connection with the coaching staff and being a priority will be "80-85%" of his decision, which could play to the advantage of the Boilermakers after his visit on Thursday.

The Orange City, Florida native also said that the other 15-20% of his recruitment would come down to the academics a potential landing spot would provide. Woodward has yet to decide on what he intends to major in when he gets to college, but business, sports medicine, and engineering are among those options.