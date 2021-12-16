The transfer portal shopping spree has begun for Purdue.

"We've been pretty active," said Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm on Wednesday. "Some things have been popping as we speak in the last couple of days and probably will the next few days."

Brohm wasn't kidding. From Sunday to Wednesday of this week, the program added six players from the portal. All in the name of bringing in instant help to the 2022 roster.