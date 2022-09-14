George Karlaftis was his active self in 51 snaps in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Markus Bailey - Cincinnati Bengals

Bailey recorded one tackle in his two defensive snaps during the Bengals' long overtime loss to Pittsburgh in Sunday's season opener. Next week, the Bengals travel to Dallas for a 4:25 EDT kickoff.

Derrick Barnes - Detroit Lions

Barnes saw the field for 21 snaps in the Lions' 38-35 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday, recording a pair of tackles. He'll continue to look to expand his role in his second NFL season next week as the Lions host Washington at 1:00 EDT.

David Bell - Cleveland Browns

Despite receiving 22 snaps, Bell did not see a target during Cleveland's dramatic 26-24 win over Carolina. The rookie wide receiver will look to break into the stat columns next week when the Browns host the Jets at 1:00 EDT.

Ja'Whaun Bentley - New England Patriots

Bentley, who has become a mainstay in New England's linebacker corps over the past five seasons, recorded five tackles and recorded a sack during the Patriots' 20-7 loss at Miami to open the season. He'll look to continue his strong start next week when the Patriots hit the road to take on Pittsburgh at 1:00 EDT.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYSYjMzk7V2hhdW4gQmVudGxleSBnZXRzIHRoZSBzYWNrIG9uIDNy ZCAmYW1wOyAzISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL1BhdHJpb3RzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jUGF0cmlvdHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9LblFLdnY2 T2ZzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vS25RS3Z2Nk9mczwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyDwnZeZ8J2XovCdl5/wnZef8J2XovCdl6ogQPCdl5nwnZen8J2XlfCdl7Lw nZeu8J2Xv/Cdl7HwnZ+zIChARlRCZWFyZDcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vRlRCZWFyZDcvc3RhdHVzLzE1NjkwNDYwODkyMzU1OTUy NjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDExLCAyMDIyPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Anthony Brown - Dallas Cowboys

A starting corner for America's Team, Brown made five tackles against Tampa Bay in a 19-3 loss on Sunday Night Football. After a career-high in snaps during the 2021 season, Brown seems poised to maintain that level of action this year. Next up, Dallas welcomes Cincinnati to town for a 4:25 EDT kickoff on Sunday.

Brycen Hopkins - Los Angeles Rams

After somewhat of a "breakout" performance in Los Angeles' Super Bowl win, Hopkins saw four snaps in their season opening 31-10 loss to Buffalo on Thursday. Early reports out of camp indicated that Hopkins was due to see more action this season after recording just one reception in the 2021 regular season. He'll take the field again on Sunday at 4:05 EDT as the Rams welcome Atlanta.

Zander Horvath - Los Angeles Chargers

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZeKAmXZlIGdvdCBhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9Qcm9Cb2lsZXJzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUHJvQm9pbGVyczwvYT4gVE9VQ0hET1dOISA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3pob3J2YXRoXz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AemhvcnZhdGhfPC9hPiAtIDFzdCBjYXJlZXIgZ2FtZSwgMXN0 IFREIG9mIHRoZSBzZWFzb24gZm9yIHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NoYXJnZXJzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjaGFy Z2VyczwvYT4g4pqh77iPPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6IENCUzxicj48YnI+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby90UzU1bEo0dFlyIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v dFM1NWxKNHRZcjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQdXJkdWUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBC b2lsZXJGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9C b2lsZXJGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTU2OTA3MjAzMTgyMzUzMjAzMj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

In his first career game, Horvath scored his first career touchdown on a one-yard reception in the second quarter. The former Purdue running back now slots as a fullback for the Chargers. Horvath finished the day with one carry for two yards and two receptions for six yards, including the touchdown as the Chargers took down Las Vegas 24-19. The Chargers face a short week, as they take on Kansas City on Thursday night at 8:15 EDT.

George Karlaftis - Kansas City Chiefs

In his NFL debut on Sunday, Karlaftis played 51 snaps, recording a tackle, five quarterback hurries and batting down a pass during a dominant 44-21 victory over Arizona. A nice debut for the West Lafayette native, indeed, who has garnered quite a bit of positive buzz coming into the season. Next week, he'll have the chance to build on a strong performance when the Chiefs host the Chargers on Thursday night.

Dennis Kelly - Indianapolis Colts

Though active, Kelly did not see the field in the Colts' 20-20 tie to kickoff the season at Houston. He appears to be the final offensive lineman on the Colts' active roster. Next week, the Colts head to Jacksonville for another divisional game with the Jaguars at 1:00 EDT.

DaMarcus Mitchell - New England Patriots

Mitchell made the active list for New England's season opener, but he did not see any snaps as they fell to Miami 20-7. He'll look to get on the field for their trip to Pittsburgh at 1:00 EDT in week two.

Rondale Moore - Arizona Cardinals

Due to a hamstring injury suffered in practice this week, Moore was inactive for Arizona's 44-21 loss to Kansas City on Sunday. It is unknown how long Moore will be sidelined with the injury. Whether he plays next Sunday as Arizona takes on Las Vegas at 4:25 EDT remains unknown.

Raheem Mostert - Miami Dolphins