Ricardo Allen: The Daytona Beach, Fla, native did not play in the Atlanta Falcons' final preseason game versus Jacksonville. The Falcons begin their 2019 regular season Sunday in Minneapolis against the Vikings at 1 p.m. ET. Allen says that he is mentally and physically "ready to go" after suffering an achilles injury last season.

Drew Brees: Brees did not see any action in Saints final preseason game versus the Miami Dolphins. It is appropriate that as Brees enters his 19th season, he is only 19 passing touchdowns away from Peyton Manning's NFL record of 539. The Saints host Houston on Monday night to start off their 2019 regular season.

Dennis Kelly: It was reported that the Tennessee Titans' offensive tackle missed practice on Monday after starting three of the four preseason games. In a press conference Monday afternoon, Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel did not seem worried about Kelly being held out of practice, saying it was "not a cause for alarm." The Titans start off their 2019 season Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Cleveland.

Ryan Kerrigan: The Washington Redskins' defensive end did not play in their final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. Entering his ninth season, Kerrigan is only 6.5 sacks from the Redskins' all-time record held by Dexter Manley at 91.0. Washington will match up with their divisional rival, Philadelphia on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots' linebacker did not play in the final preseason game versus the New York Giants. According to the Boston Globe, Bentley looks ready to contribute this season for New England. Before suffering a bicep injury that ended his season last November, Bentley was having a promising rookie year, starting in two games. The Patriots host Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

Anthony Brown: The Tampa Bay native and Dallas cornerback did not see any action in the Cowboys' final preseason game against the Buccaneers. Brown is entering the last year of his rookie contract in 2019, and if he is not re-signed, he is poised to be a popular free agent in 2020 based on his success in Dallas. In his first three years in the NFL, Brown has started in 30 games. The Cowboys will host the New York Giants at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Raheem Mostert: The San Francisco 49ers' running back was rested in their final preseason game versus the Chargers. Mostert, beginning his fifth year in the NFL, has made the 53-man roster each of the last year with the 49ers. The 49ers face Tampa Bay on Sunday at 4:25.

Kevin Pamphile: The Tennessee Titans' right guard did not play in their final preseason win against the Chicago Bears. Last week, Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel reported that Pamphile is the starter at the right guard position as of now. When Dennis Kelly returns, which is expected to be sooner rather than later, the Titans could be starting two Boilermakers in the trenches.

Kawann Short: The East Chicago native and Carolina Panthers' defensive tackle did not play in their final preseason win versus the Steelers. Carolina will host the Los Angelas Rams in their week one matchup on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

David Blough: Last week the Cleveland Browns traded Blough to the Detroit Lions, and over the weekend it was confirmed that he made the Lions' regular season roster. Blough is the lone Boilermaker rookie to make a 53-man roster. The Lions travel to Arizona Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

