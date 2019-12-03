Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) passes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field.

Week 13: Nov. 8-Dec. 2

David Blough: The Lions' quarterback became the first undrafted free agent to start an NFL game in decades and nearly led his team to a Thanksgiving Day win over Chicago. Blough completed 22-of-38 passes for 280 yards, two TDs and one interception in the 24-20 loss on Thanksgiving Day. Blough had a 75 yard TD pass on just his second attempt in the game (and his career) and his first career completion.

#Lions QB David Blough (@david_blough10) is the 1st QB to throw for 2 TDs in the first quarter of his @NFL debut since Titans QB Marcus Mariota did so in 2015.



No other players have done so in 25 years. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/N9kks3jRbx — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) November 28, 2019

Drew Brees: The Saints' quarterback completed 18-of-30 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown in a 26-18 Thanksgiving Day win over the Falcons. Next week, the Saints (10-2) match up with the 49ers (10-2) at 1 p.m. ET.

Ricardo Allen: The Falcons' safety had five tackles in a 26-18 loss to the Saints. The Falcons (3-9) face the Panthers (5-7) at 1 p.m. ET.

Raheem Mostert: The 49ers' running back had a fantastic outing in a 20-17 nail biter loss to the Ravens. He carried the ball 19 times for 146 yards and ran for a 40-yard touchdown. This is the second week in a row that Mostert has ran for a touchdown, and his third total touchdown of the season. Next week, the 49ers (10-2) face the Saints (10-2) at 1 p.m. ET.

Raheem Mostert : 19 carries for a career-high 146 yards & a TD (1st career 100-yard game) pic.twitter.com/OAHrvpeclJ — Lee Harvey (@AyeThatsLee) December 1, 2019

Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots' linebacker had four tackles in a 28-22 loss to the Texans. Next week, the Patriots (10-2) play the Chiefs (8-4) at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Ryan Kerrigan: The Redskins' defensive end did not play in their 29-21 win over the Panthers. Last week, he was ruled out for the rest of the game after a helmet-to-helmet collision with Lions' tight end Logan Thomas. Next week, the Redskins (3-9) face the Packers (9-3) at 1 p.m. ET.

More

The Titans rushed for 154 total yards with tackle Dennis Kelly on the line.

Titans' offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile was inactive for Sunday's matchup versus the Colts.

Wide receiver Terry Wright was signed to the Miami Dolphins practice squad last week.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) walks off the the field following a win against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Week 12: Nov. 21-25

Drew Brees: The Saints' quarterback completed 30 of 39 passes, throwing for 311 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-31 victory over the Panthers. With the win, the first-place Saints are now four games up on the Panthers in the NFC South. The Saints (9-2) face the Falcons (3-8) on Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Dennis Kelly: The Titans' offensive lineman caught his first NFL touchdown pass in a 42-20 victory over the Jaguars. Next week, the Titans (6-5) face the Colts (6-5) at 1 p.m. ET.

BIG MAN TD!



OL Dennis Kelly scores for the @Titans! #TitanUp #JAXvsTEN



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/YLI9jW8U5W pic.twitter.com/5zQG71DOLP — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2019

Raheem Mostert: The 49ers' running back carried the ball six times for 45 yards and touchdown, and also caught one pass for 22 yards in a 37-8 win over the Packers. The 49ers currently hold a one game lead in the NFC West over the Seahawks. The week 17 matchup versus Seattle could be the game of the year, as it will most likely determine the division champion. Next week, the 49ers (10-1) face the Ravens (9-2) at 1 p.m. ET.

Count the broken tackles on Raheem Mostert's TD run 😯 #GoNiners



📺: #GBvsSF on NBC

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/oTTol2dlYz pic.twitter.com/PgjdvRD8xc — NFL (@NFL) November 25, 2019

Ricardo Allen: The Falcons' safety had nine tackles and a pass deflection in a 35-22 loss versus the Buccaneers. The Falcons (3-8) face the Saints (9-2) on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots' linebacker had five tackles in a 13-9 victory over the Cowboys in a torrential downpour in Foxborough. The Patriots currently hold a two game lead over the Bills in the AFC East. The Patriots (10-1) face the Texans (7-4) on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Ryan Kerrigan: The Redskins' defensive end had four tackles in a 19-16 win over the Lions. The Redskins (2-9) face the Panthers (5-6) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen (37) reacts in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium.

Week 11: Nov. 14-18

Drew Brees: The Saints' quarterback completed 28 of 35 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-17 victory over the Buccaneers. The Saints still own a three game lead over Carolina in the NFC South as the season approaches the playoffs. New Orleans (8-2) looks to expand its division lead as they face the Panthers (5-5) this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Raheem Mostert: The 49ers running back carried the ball six times for 13 yards and caught two passes for 14 yards in a 36-26 win over the Cardinals. The 49ers (9-1) play the Packers (8-2) on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Ricardo Allen: The Falcons' safety had six tackles, three pass deflections, and an interception in a 29-3 victory over the Panthers. After the win, Coach Dan Quinn credited Allen with the defensive turnaround despite backbreaking injuries this year. Next week, the surging Falcons (3-7) face the Buccaneers (3-7) at 1 p.m. ET.

Ricardo Allen makes up for the 1st dropped pick! pic.twitter.com/r7wIZhbcu6 — Carlton (@SlopingGiraffe) November 17, 2019

Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots' linebacker had one tackle in a 17-10 victory over the Eagles in their first matchup since the 2018 Super Bowl. Next, the Patriots (9-1) face the Cowboys (6-4) at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Ryan Kerrigan: The Redskins defensive end had four tackles, including two sacks and a forced fumble in a 34-17 loss to the Jets. The Redskins (1-9) face the Lions (3-6-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ryan Kerrigan was back to his old self on Sunday. He had an 89.4 overall grade yesterday with 2 sacks and a forced fumble.



This long arm bullrush is gorgeous 😍 #HTTR pic.twitter.com/3Raf4UEZ5X — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) November 18, 2019

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) stands on the field before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium.

Week 10: Nov. 7-11

Drew Brees: The Saints' quarterback completed 32-45 passes for 287 yards and no touchdowns in a 26-9 loss to the Falcons. After starting the season 7-1, the Saints were stunned by their division rivals, who seemed to develop a pass rush over the bye week. Next week, the Saints (7-2) face the Buccaneers (3-6) at 1 p.m. ET.

Raheem Mostert: The 49ers' running back carried the ball six times for 28 yards and caught a pass for seven yards in a 27-24 overtime loss to the Seahawks on Monday. The 49ers (8-1) face the Cardinals (3-6-1) on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Ricardo Allen: The Falcons' safety had five tackles in a 26-9 win over the Saints. The Falcons (2-7) look to begin a streak after defeating the division leader, and will face the Panthers (5-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

More

Ja'Whaun Bentley and Ryan Kerrigan were both on byes this week. Bentley and the Patriots (8-1) face the Eagles (5-4) at 4:25 p.m. ET. Kerrigan and the Redskins (1-8) face the Jets (2-7) at 1 p.m. ET.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) reacts after a touchdown by running back Tevin Coleman (26) against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium.

Week 9: Oct. 31 - Nov. 4

Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots' linebacker had two tackles in a 37-20 loss to the Ravens on Sunday night, handing the Patriots their first loss of the season. Next, the Patriots (8-1) face the Eagles (5-4) on Nov. 17 at 4:25 p.m. ET.



Raheem Mostert: The 49ers running back only carried the ball one time in a 28-25 victory over the Cardinals. The 49ers (8-0) face the Seahawks (7-2) on Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.



Ryan Kerrigan: The Redskins' defensive end had two tackles in a 24-9 loss to the Bills. The Redskins (1-8) face the Jets (1-7) on Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. ET.



More

Drew Brees and Ricardo Allen both were on a bye this week, and they will face each other in a divisional rivalry on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.



Week 8: Oct. 24-28

Drew Brees: The Saints' quarterback shined in his return on Sunday, throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-9 victory over the Cardinals. He also became the first player in NFL history to reach 75,000 career passing yards. With a bye this week, the Saints (7-1) face the Falcons (1-7) on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. ET.



Ryan Kerrigan: The Redskins' defensive end recorded two tackles in a 19-9 loss to the Vikings. The trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and multiple teams, including the Colts, have expressed interest in the Muncie native. Next week, the Redskins (1-7) face the Bills (5-2) at 1 p.m. ET.



Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots' linebacker had one tackle in a 27-13 win versus the Browns. The Patriots (8-0) face the Ravens (5-2) on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.



Raheem Mostert: The 49ers' running back ran the ball nine times for 60 yards, including a 41 yard touchdown in a 51-13 win over the Panthers. It was reported that Mostert was limited in Monday's practice due to a knee injury. The 49ers (7-0) face the Cardinals (3-4-1) on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.



Raheem Mostert gets in on the #49ers' running back party! #CARvsSF pic.twitter.com/n2Co1bZCFw — Sporting News Fantasy (@sn_fantasy) October 27, 2019

Ricardo Allen: The Falcons' safety had five tackles in a 27-20 loss to the Seahawks. Next, the Falcons (1-7) face the Saints (7-1) on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. ET.



Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (91) and linebacker Montez Sweat (90) sack San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the second quarter at FedExField.

Week 7: Oct. 17-21

Ryan Kerrigan: The Redskins' defensive end had four tackles and 0.5 sacks in a 9-0 loss to the 49ers. On Thursday, the Redskins (1-6) face the Vikings (5-2) at 8:20 p.m. ET.



Ricardo Allen: The Falcons' safety recorded four tackles and one pass deflection in a 37-10 loss to the Rams. The Falcons' defense has struggled all year, however, Allen has had consistent quality performances in their secondary. The Falcons (1-6) face the Seahawks (5-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.



Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots' linebacker had one tackle in a 33-0 victory over the Jets. The Patriots (7-0) face the Browns (2-4) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.



Injury Update

Drew Brees: In an interview with Saints' Coach Sean Payton, he reported that it is Brees' plan to return in the Saints (6-1) game against the Cardinals (3-3-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, and that a final decision would be made around Wednesday or Thursday. When Brees was asked about Payton's remarks, he claimed that he had already made his decision, and knew when he would return.



Anthony Brown (Hamstring) did not play in the Cowboys' 37-10 win over the Eagles. It has not been reported if Brown will return for the Cowboys' next match up on Nov. 4 versus the Giants.



Raheem Mostert (Knee) did not play in the 49ers 9-0 win versus the Redskins. He suffered a knee sprain in the opening kickoff in last week's game against the Rams. Based off reports, his outlook is bright for returning in the 49ers (6-0) game versus the Panthers (4-2) on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.



Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) runs the ball as Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen (37) defends during the first half at State Farm Stadium.

Week 6: Oct. 10-14

Ricardo Allen: The Falcons' safety recorded five tackles in a 34-33 loss to the Cardinals. Although he started, Allen saw limited action on Sunday due to a knee injury. The Falcons (1-5) face the Rams (3-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.



Ryan Kerrigan: The Redskins' defensive end had one tackle in a 17-16 win versus the Dolphins. Next week, the Redskins (1-5) host the 49ers (5-0) at 1 p.m. ET.



Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots' linebacker totaled one tackle in a 35-14 win against the Giants. The Patriots (6-0) face the Jets (1-4) on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.



Anthony Brown: The Cowboys' cornerback had one tackle in a 24-22 loss versus the Jets. The Cowboys (3-3) face the Eagles (3-3) on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.



Raheem Mostert: The 49ers' running back saw less action than normal in a 20-7 win against the Rams. He only carried the ball four times for 13 yards. Mostert has reverted to a smaller role because he is back to the third slot in the depth chart now that Tevin Coleman has returned from his ankle injury. The 49ers (5-0) face the Redskins (1-5) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.



More

The Saints have gone 4-0 without Drew Brees starting at quarterback, now 5-1 on the season. In an interview after the Saints beat the Jaguars on Sunday, Brees admitted that although he is still running ahead of schedule, his goals may have been ambitious.



New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes the ball as Washington Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (91) chases in the second quarter at FedExField.

Week 5: Oct. 3-7

Ryan Kerrigan: The Redskins' defensive end recorded one tackle and combined for a sack in a 33-7 loss versus the Patriots. The Redskins (0-5) face the Dolphins (0-4) this week at 1 p.m. ET.



Anthony Brown: The Cowboys' cornerback had two tackles and one pass deflection in a 34-24 loss against the Packers. The Cowboys (3-2) face the Jets (0-4) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.



Ricardo Allen: The Falcons' safety continued his successful season this week in a 53-32 loss to the Texans, recording eight tackles. The Falcons (1-4) face the Cardinals (1-3-1) this week at 4:05 p.m. ET.



Raheem Mostert: With the return of fellow running back Tevin Coleman, Mostert had lower, yet still efficient production for the 49ers in a 31-3 win over the Browns. He carried the ball seven times for 34 yards, averaging just under five yards a carry. He also had a fumble recovery on a punt return from Odell Beckham Jr. Next week, the red-hot 49ers (4-0) face the Rams (3-2) at 4:05 p.m. ET.



Here is Mostert's fumble recovery:



Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots linebacker totaled four tackles in a 33-7 win against the Redskins. New England (5-0) face the Giants (2-3) on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Here is the biggest of Bentley's four tackles from Sunday's victory:



I THOUGHT MURDER WAS ILLEGAL pic.twitter.com/v0M1p4gBVA — Bostons Diehards (@WTP_BDiehards) October 6, 2019

Injury updates

Kawann Short was still on the sideline in their 34-27 win over the Jaguars. According to Short's twitter, his rotator cuff surgery went well, and is now on the road to recovery. He will likely not play for the rest of the 2019 season.



Drew Brees is still confident that he will be able to beat the timetable of six weeks due to his thumb injury. Just two weeks after his surgery, Brees was seen on his Instagram throwing and catching footballs. Teddy Bridgewater has done an outstanding job as a replacement, as the Saints sit atop the NFC South at 4-1.



Week 4: Sept. 26-30

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen (37) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Dion Lewis (33) for a loss in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Ricardo Allen: The Falcons' safety totaled eight tackles in a 24-10 loss to the Titans. Despite a slow start for the Falcons this season, Allen has picked up right where he left off prior to his injury, averaging almost six tackles a game. This week, the Falcons (1-3) face the Texans (2-2) at 1 p.m. ET.



Ryan Kerrigan: The Redskins' defensive end had three tackles in a 24-3 loss against the Giants. The Redskins (1-3) host the Patriots (4-0) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.



Anthony Brown: The Cowboys' cornerback recorded four tackles in a 12-10 loss versus the Saints. On Sunday, the Cowboys (3-1) match up against the Packers (3-1) at 4:25 p.m. ET.



Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots' linebacker got his first start of the season in a 16-10 victory over the Bills. Bentley totaled four solo tackles on the day. This week, the Patriots (4-0) face the Redskins (1-3) at 1 p.m. ET.



More

Raheem Mostert and the undefeated 49ers (3-0) return to action this week against the Browns (2-2) on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Kawann Short did not play in the Panthers' 16-10 win versus the Texans due to a shoulder injury. It is unclear whether Short will return in the Panthers' (2-2) Week 5 match-up against the Jaguars (2-2) at 1 p.m. ET.

Despite Drew Brees sitting out with a right thumb injury, the Saints' defense shined in a 12-10 victory versus the Cowboys. The Saints (3-1) play their divisional rival, the Buccaneers (2-2) this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Brees reported in his weekly appearance on WWL radio in New Orleans that he is optimistic in making an earlier return than the expected six weeks.



Week 3: Sept. 19-23

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) carries the football during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Levi's Stadium.

Ricardo Allen: The Falcons' safety had an impressive performance in a 27-24 loss to the Colts, totaling five solo tackles and two assisted tackles. Allen's partner in the secondary, Keanu Neal, suffered a season-ending achilles injury, which will be a tough position to replace for Atlanta. This week, the Falcons (1-2) face the Titans (1-2) at 1 p.m. ET.





Anthony Brown: The Cowboys' cornerback recorded three solo tackles, three assisted tackles, and two pass deflections in a 31-6 victory over the Dolphins. The Cowboys (3-0) match up with the Saints (2-1) on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.



Raheem Mostert: For the third week in a row, Mostert played an impactful role for the red-hot 49ers. He carried the ball 12 times for 79 yards in a 24-20 victory over the Steelers. Mostert recorded his highest yards per carry of the season, averaging 6.6 yards. The 49ers (3-0) have their bye this week and will return to action on Oct. 7 versus the Browns (1-2) at 8:15 p.m. ET.



Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots' linebacker had two solo tackles and one assisted tackle in a 30-14 win versus the Jets. This week, the Patriots (3-0) face the Bills (3-0) at 1 p.m. ET.



Ryan Kerrigan: The Redskins' defensive end started, but did not record any tackles in a 31-15 loss to the Bears. The Redskins (0-3) face the Giants (1-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.



Injury updates

Drew Brees is still estimated to miss five more weeks due to the right thumb injury he endured during Week 2. The Saints (2-1) after beating Seattle 33-27 without Brees, match up with the Cowboys (3-0) this week at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Kawann Short did not play due to a shoulder injury in the Panthers' 38-20 win versus the Cardinals. The Panthers (1-2) face the Texans (2-1) at 1 p.m. ET.



Week 2: Sept. 12-16

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) takes the short pass in for the touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

Drew Brees: The Saints' quarterback went down with a thumb injury early in the game versus the Rams. After examinations, it was concluded that ligaments in his hand were also torn, and that he will need surgery. Brees is expected to miss at least six weeks.

Ricardo Allen: The Falcons' free safety recorded four solo tackles in a 24-20 victory against the Eagles. In the final seconds of the first half, Allen had a touchdown saving hit on Eagles' wide receiver Nelson Agholor. This week the Falcons go on the road to face the Colts at 1 p.m. ET.

Raheem Mostert: The 49ers' running back had an outstanding performance in a 41-17 win over the Bengals. Mostert carried the ball 13 times for 83 yards and caught three passes for 68 yards, including a 39 yard touchdown reception. He is expected to carry a large load again in this Sunday's matchup with the Steelers at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Ryan Kerrigan: The Muncie native and Redskins' defensive end had two tackles including a sack in a 31-21 loss to the Cowboys. The Redskins host the Bears on Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots' linebacker had two solo tackles in a 43-0 victory over the Dolphins. This Sunday, the Patriots will face the Jets at 1 p.m. ET.

Anthony Brown: The Cowboys' cornerback totaled two solo tackles and had a pass deflection in a win versus the Redskins. Dallas will host the Dolphins this week at 1 p.m. ET.

Kawann Short: The Panthers' defensive tackle recorded one solo tackle in a 14-20 loss against the Buccaneers. It was reported that during Tuesday's practice, Short was working out with the trainers on the sideline. It is undisclosed his possible injury is. The Panthers hit the road this week to play the Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET.



Week 1: Sept. 5-9

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Drew Brees: The New Orleans Saints' quarterback shined on Monday night in a heart stopping 30-28 win versus the Houston Texans. Deshaun Watson led the Texans to a two- play, 75-yard drive ending in a touchdown to take a 28-27 lead with 37 seconds remaining. With the raucous New Orleans crowd behind him, Brees answered with an outstanding drive of his own, taking the Saints all the way to the 41-yard line with two seconds remaining. From there, New Orleans' kicker Will Lutz nailed a game-winning 58-yard field goal as time expired. Brees completed 32-of-43 passes for 370 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The Saints travel to Los Angeles to play the Rams next Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Ricardo Allen: Before the Falcons' week one matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, Allen was named one of Atlanta's four captains, along with Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, and Alex Mack. Allen returned to the starting lineup at the free safety position after last year's season ending achilles injury. He recorded three solo tackles in a 12-28 loss to the Vikings. Next Sunday, the Falcons will host the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Ja'Whaun Bentley: The second-year Patriots' linebacker saw action in their 33-3 week one domination of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bentley had two solo one assisted tackle. The Patriots travel to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 2 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Raheem Mostert: The 49ers' running back carried the ball nine times for 40 yards in a 31-17 win over Tampa Bay. The biggest story for Mostert is that his production will increase substantially next week due to the ankle injury of fellow running back and former Indiana Hoosier, Tevin Coleman. The 49ers' week two matchup is at Cincinnati at 1 p.m. ET.

Kawann Short: The Carolina Panthers' defensive tackle recorded three solo tackles in a 27-30 loss against the Los Angelas Rams. The Panthers host Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.