GoldandBlack - Purdue in the Pros: Week 3

Week 3: Sept. 24-28

Drew Brees: The Saints were unable to cap off a comeback win versus the Packers on Sunday night, losing 37-30. Brees completed 29 of 36 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns. After the game, Brees commented, "If you're a veteran player in this league, you know you are not guaranteed anything year to year. Based on the last two losses, we need to take a hard look here. What we're doing, how we're doing it, we need to be doing it better, bottom line." The Saints (1-2) look to bounce back against the Lions (1-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ryan Kerrigan: The Washington Football Team came up short on Sunday in a 34-20 loss to the Browns. Kerrigan logged three tackles in the loss. Rookie defensive end Chase Young, who had been starting over Kerrigan, exited the game early with a groin injury. This should give Kerrigan a much bigger role when Washington (1-2) faces the Ravens (2-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots stopped the Raiders from a statement win on Sunday, defeating them 36-20. Bentley made his third straight start, and totaled three tackles in the win. Next, the Patriots (2-1) face the Chiefs (3-0) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Dennis Kelly: The Titans' offensive lineman started in a 31-30 victory over the Vikings. Behind Kelly, the Titans tallied 455 total offensive yards. The Titans (3-0) match up with the Steelers (3-0) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Raheem Mostert was still inactive with an MCL sprain in the 49ers' 36-9 win over the Giants. Next, the 49ers (2-1) face the Eagles (0-2-1) on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Kawann Short and Anthony Brown were both inactive for the second consecutive week.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Jetsat MetLife Stadium.

Week 2: Sept. 17-21

Raheem Mostert: The 49ers' running back carried the ball eight times for 92 yards including an 80 yard sweep for a touchdown in a 31-13 win over the Jets. He also caught two passes for 15 yards. His touchdown extended his streak to eight straight games with a score. Mostert suffered a mild knee injury and did not return for the second half. Reports have shown that it was a mild MCL sprain, and he could miss multiple games depending on MRI results. The 49ers (1-1) face the Giants (0-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

49ers believe RB Raheem Mostert suffered a mild sprain of the MCL. How long Mostert will be sidelined depends on the MRI. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2020

Raheem Mostert goes 80 yards for a TD vs. Jets 🚨



It was the first play from scrimmage.



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/wYnNJwQ502 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 20, 2020

Raheem Mostert reached a top speed of 23.09 MPH on this 80-yard TD run, the fastest speed reached by a player over the last three seasons (since 2018).



Mostert is responsible for the two fastest speeds this season — He reached 22.73 MPH in Week 1.#FTTB | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/2h2jOtJGdP — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 20, 2020

Drew Brees: The Saints were defeated by the Raiders on Monday night 34-24. Brees completed 26 of 38 passes for 312 yards and a touchdown. Despite being one of the best defenses in the NFL, the Saints struggled to stop the Raiders rushing attack. Next week, the Saints (1-0) face the Packers (2-0) on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Ricardo Allen: The Falcons' safety recorded one tackle in a 40-39 comeback loss to the Cowboys. Allen exited the game with an elbow injury. Next, the Falcons (0-2) face the Bears (2-0) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Top-5 #Falcons PFF Defensive Grades vs. Cowboys



1. LB Foyesade Oluokun - 91.3

2. S Ricardo Allen - 82.0

3. CB A.J. Terrell - 79.8

4. DT Deadrin Senat - 73.7

5. DT Tyeler Davison - 72.3 — Evan Birchfield (@EvanBirchfield) September 21, 2020

Ja'Whuan Bentley: The Patriots lost to the Seahawks 35-30 in a wire-to-wire game on Sunday night. Bentley played every snap on defense, and finished with four tackles. Next, the Patriots (1-1) face the Raiders (2- 0) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ryan Kerrigan: After being named NFC Defensive Player of the Week, Kerrigan did not record any tackles in Washington's 30-15 loss to the Cardinals. Next week, the Washington Football Team (1-1) face the Browns (0-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Kawann Short: The Panthers' defensive tackle was ruled out of Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers with a foot injury. Next week, the Panthers (0-2) match up with the Chargers (1-1) on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Anthony Brown: The Cowboys' cornerback was placed on the injured reserve before Sunday's 40-39 victory over the Falcons. Brown was reported to miss at least three weeks after a rib injury that he suffered last Friday. Next, the Cowboys (1-1) face the Seahawks (2-0) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Dennis Kelly: The Titans' offensive lineman started in a 33-30 victory over the Jaguars. The Titans gained 354 total offensive yards in the win. Next, the Titans (2-0) face the Vikings (0-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (91) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (not pictured) in the second quarter at FedExField.

Week 1: Sept. 10-14

Ryan Kerrigan: The Washington Football Team defeated the Eagles on Sunday, 27-17. Kerrigan came up with two huge sacks and a fumble recovery during Washington's comeback victory. The second sack made the Muncie, Ind. native the all-time franchise leader in sacks at 92, surpassing Dexter Manley. Washington (1-0) faces the Cardinals (1-0) next Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

reasons we love Ryan Kerrigan: this 👇 pic.twitter.com/fkVSXeJGZz — NBCSports Washington (@NBCSWashington) September 13, 2020

After the game, Washington coach Ron Rivera presented Kerrigan with the game ball.

I love this team! Shout out to Ryan Kerrigan on breaking the sack record!!! I called this one on the pod! 🔥🔥🔥 #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/OosectBESe — The Back Row Redskins Show 🎙 (@BackrowRedskins) September 13, 2020

Drew Brees: The Saints outlasted the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon 34-23, in a game where the two leading passers in NFL history faced off. Brees completed 18 of 30 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns. With his ninth pass versus Tampa Bay, Brees surpassed Brett Favre to become the all-time leader in passing attempts at 10,169. Next, the Saints (1-0) face the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Drew Brees has won 4 of the 6 head-to-head matchups vs Tom Brady



Brady Brees

Wins 2 4

Pass YPG 294.8 245.8

TD-INT 9-8 14-1

Passer Rating 85.2 112.8#TBvsNO @Saints — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 14, 2020

Today's Buccaneers - Saints game will be the 1st matchup in NFL history that features two starting QB's over the age of 40 with Drew Brees (41) and Tom Brady (43) facing off.



They have combined for 151,987 yards which is the most ever in a QB matchup in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/6tGnvsgvCd — Fifth Quarter Stats (@FQStats) September 13, 2020

Ricardo Allen: The Falcons' safety saw limited action in a 38-25 loss versus the Seahawks. When asked about the new safety rotation in a postgame interview, Allen answered, "I liked the rotation because it gives us a chance to do what we do very well. It kept me fresher, but I still have to get used to it because I'm used to being on the field all of the time." Falcons coach Dan Quinn added after the game that he does not anticipate Allen only playing 40 percent of game snaps in the future, as it was a result of the Seahawks playing more two tight end sets instead of three wide receiver groups. Next, the Falcons (0-1) face the Cowboys (0-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots were victorious in their first game of the Cam Newton era, defeating the Dolphins 21-11. Bentley, one of the newly announced defensive captains, made his fifth career start on Sunday and finished with three tackles. The Patriots (1-0) go head-to-head with the Seahawks (1-0) on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Chase Winovich w/back-to-back stops using his ol' brain ball (graphics via @KlipDraw).. Ja'Whaun Bentley/Adam Butler help blow up the 2nd play. NE defense was keyed in vs. the run. pic.twitter.com/ZnTRBLDJV9 — Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) September 14, 2020

Raheem Mostert: The 49ers dropped their season opener to the Cardinals on Sunday, 24-20. Mostert did not dissappoint in the first game after his breakout 2019 season, rushing for 56 yards and catching four passes for 95 yards, including a speedy 76-yard touchdown. When 49ers' coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about Mostert's performance, he replied, "He went out there and kept doing what he did last year. I thought Raheem did have a good game. We got him going on a couple of things. Did a good job in the pass game, too, so I was excited for him." Next, the 49ers (0-1) face the Jets (0-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Raheem Mostert hit a max speed of 22.73 MPH on his touchdown reception, per @NextGenStats.



That's the fastest a ballcarrier has run since Tyreek Hill in 2016. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 13, 2020

Kawann Short: The Panthers' defensive tackle had four tackles in a 34-30 loss to the Raiders. Entering his 10th NFL season, Short was once again named a captain for the Carolina defense. First year head coach Matt Rhule, commented when asked about Short's leadership, "He has everyone's back, and he cares about people. I can't think of a better captain, just in my time of being here. I just have a lot of respect for him. He's got a special way about him." The Panthers (0-1) match up with the Buccaneers (0-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Anthony Brown: The Cowboys lost their season opener to the Rams 20-17. Brown finished the game with six tackles. The Cowboys (0-1) face the Falcons (0-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Dennis Kelly:The Titans' offensive lineman started in a 16-14 victory on Monday night versus the Broncos. The Titans (1-0) face the Jaguars (1-0) next week at 1 p.m. ET.

