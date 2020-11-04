Purdue's 2021 recruiting class grew to 12 commitments when Ja'Quez Cross verbally pledged to the Boilermakers last Friday.

The 5-10, 170-pound Cross is listed as a two-star "athlete" by Rivals. Cross excels at running back and defensive back for Fordyce (Ark.) Senior High, where he transferred as a junior after playing his first two seasons of prep ball at Hampton (Ark.).

Cross is dominate player at the Class 2A level (smallest in Arkansas). He totaled over 1,560 all-purpose yards with 17 touchdowns in 2019 in helping Fordyce Senior to the 2A state title. Schools like Army, UAPB, Akron, South Dakota State, Lamar and Arkansas State offered.

GoldandBlack.com visited with Fordyce Senior head coach Tim Rogers to get the low-down on Purdue's latest commitment.