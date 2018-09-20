Purdue pointing to a Big Ten opponent for Boston College prep
As far as Purdue's coaches and players are concerned, they're playing a 10-game Big Ten schedule this season.
"(Boston College) is pretty much going to be a Big Ten game for us," linebacker Markus Bailey said. "Good offensive line, physical tight ends and a great running back."
When Bailey began his film preparation for this weekend's matchup against No. 23 Boston College, he immediately began to feel a comfort level with what he was watching. Purdue coaches and players are already presenting this Saturday's game as a replication of playing the dominant power in the Western Division of the Big Ten.
"I see them like Wisconsin," Bailey said. "They run a lot of the same plays and same concepts."
The film would back up Bailey's assessment as both teams are ranked in the top 10 nationally in rushing offense and have veteran offensive line starters measuring around 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds. Both offensive schemes are similar with their zone-blocking concepts and multiple-tight end sets expected to create running lanes for one of the conference's best tailbacks.
In its last two matchups against Wisconsin, Purdue has allowed the Badgers to eclipse the 200-yard rushing total and that's a number Boilermaker defensive coordinator Nick Holt has deemed unacceptable. Holt is still unhappy with how his defense allowed Missouri tailback Larry Rountree to finish with 168 yards on 23 carries, including runs of 18, 32 and 52 yards, in escaping Ross-Ade Stadium with a 40-37 victory.
"We've messed up on some things in the run game and we've got a lot of things to clean up," Holt said. "They popped a crack toss on third down, missed some tackles and he gets 52 yards. That shouldn't happen. We didn't fit things very good at all. Sometimes our run fit is really good and sometimes our young guys aren't where they need to be."
Boston College (3-0) will arrive this weekend with the most dynamic running back Purdue has seen since facing Northwestern's all-time leading rusher, Justin Jackson, last November. AJ Dillon currently leads the next highest Atlantic Coast Conference tailback by 52 yards and the sophomore played only seven snaps of action in the second week against Holy Cross.
Last season, Purdue only allowed two teams to break the 200-yard rushing barrier and had five games where the opponent didn't get to triple digits. Three games into the 2018 campaign with a much younger and more inexperienced front seven, Purdue ranks 72nd among 130 Football Bowl Subdivision programs in rushing defense and 103rd in the first half of games.
"In Nick Holt's defense, the run is what we focus on and we can't win games with the opposing running back having a hundred or more yards, simple as that," sophomore linebacker Derrick Barnes said after the loss to Missouri Saturday night. "It's been small things with people being outside their gaps or missing tackles and I include myself in that. I thought we did OK with that (against Missouri) for the most part, but couldn't eliminate the big runs."
Holt has promised a more aggressive approach to this game against Boston College and said he's been splitting reps for Barnes at both linebacker and defensive end to hopefully make for a better pass rush but also address setting the edge in the run game. According to Pro Football Focus data, 35 of Dillon's 59 rushing attempts have been run outside the tackle box and Purdue has allowed 6.85 yards per carry on runs toward the defensive ends in either direction.
"We need to keep showing them the good things, learn from it, not get down, keep giving a good effort and it will start to pay off," Holt said. "Obviously we want it a little sooner than later and I know we've been saying that for two to three weeks now but we've got to get tighter. That's why we practice."
|BOSTON COLLEGE
|WISCONSIN
|
Avg. offensive line size
|
6-foot-6, 312 pounds
|
6-foot-5, 314 pounds
|
Rushing yards per game
|
285.67 (8th in FBS)
|
285 (T9th in FBS)
|
1000-yard rushers since 2010
|
5
|
9
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.