As far as Purdue's coaches and players are concerned, they're playing a 10-game Big Ten schedule this season.

"(Boston College) is pretty much going to be a Big Ten game for us," linebacker Markus Bailey said. "Good offensive line, physical tight ends and a great running back."

When Bailey began his film preparation for this weekend's matchup against No. 23 Boston College, he immediately began to feel a comfort level with what he was watching. Purdue coaches and players are already presenting this Saturday's game as a replication of playing the dominant power in the Western Division of the Big Ten.

"I see them like Wisconsin," Bailey said. "They run a lot of the same plays and same concepts."

The film would back up Bailey's assessment as both teams are ranked in the top 10 nationally in rushing offense and have veteran offensive line starters measuring around 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds. Both offensive schemes are similar with their zone-blocking concepts and multiple-tight end sets expected to create running lanes for one of the conference's best tailbacks.

In its last two matchups against Wisconsin, Purdue has allowed the Badgers to eclipse the 200-yard rushing total and that's a number Boilermaker defensive coordinator Nick Holt has deemed unacceptable. Holt is still unhappy with how his defense allowed Missouri tailback Larry Rountree to finish with 168 yards on 23 carries, including runs of 18, 32 and 52 yards, in escaping Ross-Ade Stadium with a 40-37 victory.

"We've messed up on some things in the run game and we've got a lot of things to clean up," Holt said. "They popped a crack toss on third down, missed some tackles and he gets 52 yards. That shouldn't happen. We didn't fit things very good at all. Sometimes our run fit is really good and sometimes our young guys aren't where they need to be."