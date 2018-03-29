More Day 10 spring coverage: Wolthausen adjusting | Analysis ($) | What stood out ($)

So far, the conversations have been limited to J.D. Dellinger and Spencer Evans.

But Purdue's kickers have been discussing potential changes for 2018, based on their impressions of new special teams coach Mark Tommerdahl and Kevin Wolthausen.

After rotating on field goals last season — a bit of an odd approach, even Wolthausen admitted, considering it lasted the entire year — Dellinger and Evans think the Boilermakers will choose just one kicker next fall.

They both want the job, obviously, but there could be an interesting response if the decision is to, again, rotate.

“I wouldn’t split reps, I would probably sit, honestly,” Dellinger said after Wednesday’s practice. “I have a redshirt I could still use, and it’s his last year. I don’t think it’s worth it to me to split reps again and not be the guy, and it’s not worth it to him to split reps if he has higher aspirations.

“Saying that, I’d like it to be my decision. I want to beat him out. I’d like to play, obviously. That’s my goal. But if it comes to tying again, then I’d probably sit out. ... I’m not saying I’m going to roll over. I’d like to compete.”

There doesn’t appear to be a clear-cut favorite, should coaches choose one.

Dellinger made 9-of-13 field goals last season, while Evans was 8-of-11. Both of them were perfect on attempts under 40 yards. On kicks of 40-plus, Dellinger was 1-for-5, and Evans was 2-for-5.

Evans also kicked off — and was phenomenal at it, registering 35 touchbacks to help Purdue’s defense start in prime position.

Dellinger didn’t have a single kickoff in 2017.

“I’ve worked on my kickoffs. Sitting out last year really gave me a chance to work on them a little more and not have to worry about performing in the game, which has been good,” Dellinger said. “Field goals, I feel like I’ve improved, too, this spring. I think I’ve gotten better.”

Wolthausen, who was on staff in an analyst role last season, said he thinks both Dellinger’s and Evans’ legs are stronger this spring than they were last year. He likes the competition between the two, but he also wouldn’t say if a one-kicker approach will be the definitive approach next season.

Dellinger and Evans admitted the rotation was difficult, at times, last season. But they also think it raised their level, which may have been the point former special teams coordinator Tony Levine employed it.

“At times, it would be frustrating because you never know if you’re going to get one kick in a game or four. But, at the same time, if you try to make it to the NFL, which I think everyone’s goal is to do that, if you get in a preseason camp, it’s the same way. They alternate every kick. That’s the way Coach (Tony) Levine broke it down for me,” Evans said. “I think we did a good job making the most out of that. It was a difficult situation, but I really think mentally it made us both stronger and a lot better.

“I bet it’ll come down to one person (in the fall), if I had to guess. We’re all competing for that. We want there to be one person. Back in fall camp (last year), it was close. We both made the majority of our kicks, and the misses came from pretty much the same spot. He’s a great kicker. Competition brings the best out of you. I think it’s helped us both become better competitors and better kickers.”