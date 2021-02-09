It may be freezing outside, but it's time to start thinking about Purdue football.

The athletic department announced today that it is beginning new season ticket holder sales for the 2021 season. Previous season ticket holders can renew their 2021 tickets beginning Tuesday, Feb. 23.

"We appreciate the loyal support of our fans throughout the 2020 football season and couldn’t be happier to begin planning for your return to Ross-Ade this fall," Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said in a release. "We look forward to an exciting and successful season against great competition."

The athletic department announced that all ticket prices in the bowl of Ross-Ade Stadium will remain unchanged. However, there will be a "nominal" increase for new premium seat purchasers.

If attendance is impacted because of COVID-19, Purdue will refund ticket purchases upon request.

Purdue is coming off a 2020 season cut short by the pandemic. The Boilermakers had three games cancelled during a 2-4 season.

The 2021 campaign will be the fifth for Jeff Brohm, who is looking to get the program back to a bowl for the first time since 2018.

If interested in purchasing new season tickets, contact the Hayes Family Athletics Ticket Office at 765-494-3194, visit PurdueSports.com or email the ticket office at sporttix@athletics.purdue.edu.