Purdue knows Penn State, but Penn State knows Purdue better

There's probably not a coach in college basketball better qualified to prepare a scouting report to play Purdue than Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry.

That's part of the challenge for the Boilermakers Saturday afternoon in State College, as Matt Painter coaches against one of his former Purdue assistant coaches for the first time in his career.

Shrewsberry spent the past two seasons as Painter's associate head coach, years after a prior stint with the Boilermakers. Over many years, Painter and Shrewsberry have not only been colleagues, but good friends.

"You don't enjoy it," said Painter, who was never particularly fond of coaching against mentor Bruce Weber when Weber coached Illinois. "You don't want to (compete against) someone you've been with, had success with, had struggles with. You go through a lot during a season and you go through a lot during a career, but the people you're with, you enjoy those wins together and then during the agony and the misery after losses, you're together after that.

"Now when you're on the other side of things, it's a little different."

For Shrewsberry, it will be different.

He's done this before.

In 2011, after he'd left Butler for Purdue, the Boilermakers met the Bulldogs in the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis.

"It's different. It's weird. It's hard. Emotions get into it," Shrewsberry said prior to this season. "You just have to really lock in on doing your job, doing what you can for the guys that you have. But it is a different kind of deal. You get close to those guys."

One of those players last season at Purdue was then-freshman Jaden Ivey.

"He helped me a lot, helped me develop my game and taught me a lot of things along the way," Ivey said. "I think he helped me think the game a lot better. ... He's helped me in a lot of aspects."

Shrewsberry has positive energy building at Penn State, coming off wins over Indiana and at Northwestern. The Nittany Lions are 7-5 to this point, against a schedule a COVID interruption took a bite out of.

The fact Penn State is playing well is just one of Purdue's challenges come noon on Saturday at the Bryce Jordan Center.

"I would think he would have an advantage," Painter said, "because he understands what we do whereas he's still kind of figuring out what they're going to do, even though they've done a pretty good job defensively."

Penn State's offense is different from the one he and Painter orchestrated at Purdue — more dribble-oriented, Painter said — whereas the Boilermakers haven't changed all that much, with a team that returns virtually intact from last season. Terry Johnson, Shrewsberry's former colleague at Butler, is now Purdue's offensive play-caller.

"We're a little different this year," Painter said, "but we have way more similarities than differences"

Shrewsberry knows Purdue's M.O. offensively, but also its players, a knowledge he'll be obligated to put into practice best he can when preparing for the Boilermakers. He may be tactful about some of his former players' dirty little secrets as players but his team will be readied for them.

"You've got to win the game," Shrewsberry said. "I owe it to my guys to do everything I can to win the game."