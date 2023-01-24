Purdue football bolstered its 2023 recruiting class Tuesday morning as offensive lineman Issiah Walker committed to the Boilermakers via Twitter.

Walker is a 6-4, 302 pound offensive tackle, who played for Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas in 2022. Walker spent time at right tackle at Butler C.C. and is expected to stay at that position when he comes to Purdue.

He chose Purdue over offers from Louisville, Marshall, Western Kentucky and South Florida among others.

West Lafayette is the fourth stop for Walker during his college football career. The Miami native was originally a four-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class and signed with Florida as an early enrollee. After one semester, he entered the NCAA transfer portal and took his talents to Miami (FL).

In two years with the Hurricanes, Walker did not appear in a game. He entered the transfer portal again last off-season and landed at Butler C.C. for one season.

Purdue has made offensive line a focus as they looked to add to the 2023 recruiting class and in the transfer portal. Walker joins former Bowling Green center and guard Jalen Grant as the two linemen the Boilermakers have picked up in January.

The Boilermakers bring back four of five starters across the offensive line from last season including Marcus Mbow, Mahamane Moussa, Gus Hartwig and Eric Miller.