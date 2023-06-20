Purdue added an intriguing weapon to the 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday as three-star wide receiver Shamar Rigby committed to the Boilermakers. The St. Petersburg native chose Purdue over the likes of Kentucky, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Indiana and Kansas State, among others.

"It felt like home and I'm going to make them great," Rigby told Boiler Upload regarding why he chose Purdue.

Rigby was one of several targets in West Lafayette over the weekend for an official visit, which is where Cory Patterson and the Boilermakers were able to seal the deal.

In addition to Patterson, four-star quarterback and verbal commit Marcos Davila flew to West Lafayette a week prior to his official visit to help recruit Rigby to Purdue. That push helped the Boilermakers land another weapon for him on the outside.