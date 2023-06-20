Purdue lands 2024 three-star wide receiver Shamar Rigby
Purdue added an intriguing weapon to the 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday as three-star wide receiver Shamar Rigby committed to the Boilermakers. The St. Petersburg native chose Purdue over the likes of Kentucky, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Indiana and Kansas State, among others.
"It felt like home and I'm going to make them great," Rigby told Boiler Upload regarding why he chose Purdue.
Rigby was one of several targets in West Lafayette over the weekend for an official visit, which is where Cory Patterson and the Boilermakers were able to seal the deal.
In addition to Patterson, four-star quarterback and verbal commit Marcos Davila flew to West Lafayette a week prior to his official visit to help recruit Rigby to Purdue. That push helped the Boilermakers land another weapon for him on the outside.
The three-star pass catcher now joins fellow 2024 wide receiver Jesse Watson in committing to the Boilermakers for next year's class. Rigby could provide a perfect compliment to the speedy Watson.
Rigby stands 6'4" and has been a dangerous red zone threat for Lakewood during his high school career. As a junior last season, he racked up 42 catches for 632 yards and eight touchdowns. His blend of size and athleticism should translate to the college game, making him an intriguing option on the outside for offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.
Rigby becomes the 10th member of Purdue's 2024 recruiting class, joining the aforementioned Watson and Davila, along with Hudauri Hines, Jo'Ziah Edmond, Jaden Ball, Jordan King, Jaheim Merriweather, Luke Williams and D'Mon Marable.