Purdue lands 2026 three-star cornerback Raderrion Daniels

Purdue football is going on a run of defensive backs in June, as 2026 three-star Lake Cormorant (Miss.) cornerback Raderrion Daniels announced his commitment to the Boilermakers.

Daniels has been a longtime target for defensive backs coach Charles Clark and the Boilermakers. The Mississippi native took an official visit to Louisville over the weekend, and had trips booked to Illinois and Cincinnati prior to his commitment. Daniels also had offers from Ole Miss, Missouri, SMU, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and others. Daniels was one of the handful of official visitors in West Lafayette the last weekend in May.

The Lake Cormorant product has 61 total tackles, four interceptions and 19 pass breakups through two years of varsity football, including three interceptions and 12 pass breakups as a junior in 2024. At 6-foot-2, Daniels has the speed and ball skills to be a difference maker at cornerback in the future, while also showcasing some physicality.

Daniels becomes the third defensive back commitment of the month and the second in two days, joining Georgia cornerback Dana Greenhow, who committed last week, and three-star Ohio safety Emoni Smith, who committed on Sunday night.

Purdue now has 11 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class with the addition of Smith, who joins, wide receiver Kymistrii Young, offensive linemen James Williams, Rico Schrieber, and Brock Brownfield, tight end ArMari Towns, quarterback Corin Berry, linebacker Brayden Sweeney and running back Izaiah Wright. The class now ranks inside the top 45 nationally, according to Rivals.