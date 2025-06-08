Purdue lands 2026 three-star defensive back Emoni Smith

Purdue landed one of its top targets in the secondary today, netting a commitment from 2026 three-star Westland (Oh.) safety Emoni Smith. Smith was in West Lafayette for an official visit over the weekend and the Boilermakers capped off their longtime recruitment of the Ohio native.

Smith was previously committed to Louisville, but had been a target of the new staff since they took over in West Lafayette. Along with the Boilermakers, Smith was also being pursued by Arizona State, Kentucky, Michigan State, West Virginia and others. He was slated to visit Arizona State next weekend before his commitment to Purdue.

The 6-foot-1 defensive back has been a two-way standout for Westland, tallying 90 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six pass breakups and an interception, while also having 1,268 yards and seven touchdowns on offense. Aside from excelling on both sides of the ball, Smith offers a versatile skillset, as he makes an impact in coverage on the back end, while also serving as a run stopper in the box. That versatility gives him a future at nickel in Mike Scherer's defense in West Lafayette.

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Greg Smith offered his thoughts on Smith’s commitment to Purdue:

“The former Louisville commit is a good athlete that stars on both sides of the ball for his high school. He’s being recruited primarily as a safety which I do think is his best long-term spot. His athleticism allows him to roam the deep part of the field to make plays on the ball. But I like his instincts and ability to come down and make tackles. Smith is a good addition to the Boilermakers’ class.”

Purdue now has 10 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class with the addition of Smith, who joins fellow defensive back Dana Greenhow, wide receiver Kymistrii Young, offensive linemen James Williams, Rico Schrieber, and Brock Brownfield, tight end ArMari Towns, quarterback Corin Berry, linebacker Brayden Sweeney and running back Izaiah Wright.