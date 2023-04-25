The Boilermakers have already hit the transfer portal market hard since the end of spring practice on Saturday, and that trend continued Tuesday morning. Auburn transfer defensive lineman Jeffrey M'Ba announced his commitment to Purdue via Twitter.

M'Ba has had an interesting road during his career, only playing football for four years. He began his playing career with the Pionniers de Touraine in his home country of France.

Following a short development stint in France, M'Ba moved to the United States to pursue his football dreams. That move led him to suit up at the JUCO level for the Indy Pirates and Independence Community College, where he ultimately built himself into a top JUCO prospect.

M'Ba racked up 50 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss over two years at Independence. Rivals rated M'Ba as the second-best JUCO player in the class of 2022 and a four-star recruit. He signed with Auburn in December 2022 on National Signing Day. He picked the Tigers over offers from Oregon, USC, Oklahoma, Michigan, and others.

During his lone season with the Tigers, the 313-pound defensive lineman played in 10 games, recording seven total tackles, including one tackle for loss and a sack.

The France native will likely join Mo Omonode, Cole Brevard, and Jamarrion Harkless at the nose tackle position for the Boilermakers in 2023. He becomes the fifth transfer addition on the defensive side of the ball for Purdue this off-season, joining Isaiah Nichols, Anthony Brown, Salim Turner-Muhammad, and Marquis Wilson.