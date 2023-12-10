Ryan Walters and Purdue landed a potential starter out of the transfer portal on Sunday, as Ball State transfer offensive lineman Corey Stewart announced his commitment to the Boilermakers via X.

Stewart entered the portal on Tuesday and quickly locked in an official visit to West Lafayette this weekend before ultimately committing to the Boilermakers. He will have two years of eligibility remaining with Purdue.

The former Ball State standout was one of the top linemen for the Cardinals over the last two seasons, starting 21 games at both left and right tackle and having a Pro Football Focus grade of 67.9 in 2023. As the primary left tackle, Stewart allowed two sacks this season for the Cardinals. Stewart was also a first team All-MAC selection following what was his redshirt junior campaign this fall.

Stewart will have the opportunity to earn a starting position for Marcus Johnson along the Boilermakers' offensive line, with the most likely landing spot being right tackle as Mahamane Moussa mans left tackle. Purdue's offensive line is starting to come together with Marcus Mbow and Gus Hartwig also returning to the fold.

The newest Boilermaker is the second offensive line commitment in the portal for Purdue, joining former Notre Dame lineman Joey Tanona.