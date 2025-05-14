Purdue lands Central Arkansas DB transfer TD Williams

Purdue added to its portal haul on Wednesday evening, netting a commitment from former Central Arkansas cornerback TD Williams out of the transfer portal. The Boilermakers had been searching for another defensive back to add to the mix out of the portal and have now found an intriguing one.

As a three-year starter for Central Arkansas, Williams racked up 78 total tackles, four interceptions and 27 pass breakups while being the Bears' top cornerback option. He has earned defensive grades of 74.0 or higher and coverage grades of 72.9 or high in each of his three collegiate campaigns.

Purdue now adds another defensive back to Charles Clark's unit in West Lafayette, in what has become a complete rebuild of the group. Williams is now the 12th transfer addition for the secondary, joining Hershey McLaurin, Crew Wakley, Tahj Ra-El, Ryan Turner, Chalil Cummings, An'Darius Coffey, Tony Grimes, Richard Toney, Ryan Turner, Tre Wright and Chad Brown.

The Boilermakers now also have 57 transfer additions this off-season, including 27 during the spring portal window.