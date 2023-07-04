Nettles made his decision on the heels of a trio official visits to Nebraska , SMU and Purdue , which were his final three schools. He also held offers from Baylor , Boston College , Ole Miss , Duke , Kansas , Indiana and others.

Purdue cornerbacks coach Sam Carter continues his hot stretch on the recruiting trail as three-star cornerback William Nettles announced his commitment to the Boilermakers.

Over his last two years at Dallas Christian High School, Nettles racked up 109 total tackles with six tackles for loss and added eight interceptions. He has great instincts with the ball in the air, constantly getting his hands on the football and making tackles.

Nettles was also a standout offensively, recording 58 catches for 1,455 yards and 20 touchdowns as a wide receiver. His breakout campaign earned him All-State honors at both positions.

The Lone Star State native joins fellow three-star cornerbacks Hudauri Hines, Earl Kulp and Jo’Ziah Edmond in the 2024 recruiting class for the Boilermakers. Sam Carter has shown to have a preference in measurables for his cornerbacks, with all three coming in at around 6’1” and 185 pounds.

That quartet joins defensive backs Luke Williams, Koy Beasley and D’Mon Marable to form Purdue’s secondary in the class, which could still grow in the coming months.

Purdue’s recruiting class now sits at 19, and is knocking on the door of the top 20 of the Rivals 2024 team recruiting rankings.