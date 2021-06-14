Purdue lands defensive priority Nic Caraway

Purdue has landed its fourth 2022 commitment, this one from Texas linebacker/defensive end Nic Caraway, who officially visited last weekend.

Caraway, who was recruited to play Purdue's hybrid Leo position, chose the Boilermakers over SMU and others. He was recruited by new defensive line coach Mark Hagen, who initiated interest in Caraway while coaching at Texas last season.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Rivals.com three-star prospect has long been one of Purdue's top defensive line sort of priorities.

He joins quarterback Brady Allen, linebacker Domanick Moon and offensive lineman Cross Watson as Purdue 2022 commitments.

More to come ...