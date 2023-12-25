Ryan Walters and Purdue received one hell of a present for Christmas this year as Georgia transfer cornerback Nyland Green announced that he has committed to the Boilermakers on Monday. The No. 17 player in the Rivals transfer portal had several suitors after hitting the open market, but chose Purdue over Pittsburgh, North Carolina and Arkansas most notably.

Green was a four-star recruit in the class of 2021, rated as the 126th player nationally and ninth-best cornerback in the country, where he would end up signing with Georgia. He spent three seasons in Athens, playing in 23 games over the last two seasons. Green racked up 12 tackles and two passes defended in three collegiate seasons thus far.

The 6'1" cornerback is now atop Purdue's transfer portal haul this cycle, being the highest-rated incoming addition heading into 2024. The Boilermakers have now picked up nine commitments out of the portal. Green joins fellow Georgia teammate CJ Madden in making the move to West Lafayette, with Shitta Sillah and Jamarius Dinkins also entering the fold on the defensive side of the ball.

Green was unable to carve out a starting role during his three seasons with the Bulldogs, but enters a situation at Purdue where he will have a clear path to the starting job in Walters' Air Strike defense. Green will likely be paired alongside incumbent starter Markevious Brown in the secondary, with Botros Alisandro, Derrick Rogers Jr., and potentially Salim Turner-Muhammad finding time in the rotation.