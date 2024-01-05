Hudson Card's pass catching corps just received a boost. Georgia transfer wide receiver CJ Smith announced his commitment to Purdue on the heels of an official visit to West Lafayette over the weekend.

Smith was originally a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, choosing the Bulldogs over Alabama, Michigan, Florida State and others. He spent two seasons in Athens before entering the portal last week, redshirting Georgia's National Championship campaign in 2022 before getting some increased playing time this fall, having six catches for 116 yards, including a 47 yard catch in the Bulldogs' season opener in 2023.

The 6'3" pass catcher joins UCLA transfer Kam Brown as Purdue's incoming portal wide receivers of the cycle as the revamp of the position continues. Purdue has already seen Deion Burks, TJ Sheffield, Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, Mershawn Rice, Curtis Deville Jr., and Elijah Canion.

The incoming tandem joins current Boilermaker pass catchers Jahmal Edrine, Jayden Dixon-Veal, Jaron Tibbs and Andrew Sowinski. Smith provides an element of speed that Purdue lacks on the outside, pairing with his size makes for an intriguing target for Hudson Card and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.

Purdue has now locked in commitments from 12 players out of the transfer portal, which includes running back Reggie Love III to go along with Brown and Smith as the Boilermakers' new offensive weapons.