Purdue lands Long Island transfer defensive lineman Elijah St. John

Purdue football has added to its defensive front via another transfer portal commitment on Thursday, netting a commitment from former Long Island defensive lineman Elijah St. John.

St. John became a target of the Boilermakers earlier this week and is now set to head to the Big Ten after two years in the FCS ranks. During his time with LIU, St. John racked up 53 total tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack, while also forcing a pair of fumbles. Last season was the best of his career, where he held an 84.3 defensive grade and an 81.8 run defense grade, via Pro Football Focus. He also accounted for 18 pressures, including 11 quarterback hurries for the Sharks.

Purdue has now added several portal players to beef up the front lines for Mike Scherer's defense, with St. John joining fellow transfers TJ Lindsey, Ian Jeffries and Marcus Moore as the Boilermakers' portal additions at the position this off-season.

The Boilermakers also net their 56th transfer portal commitment of the off-season, with St. John becoming the 26th to do so during the spring portal window.