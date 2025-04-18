Purdue lands Memphis transfer defensive back Chalil Cummings

Purdue added to its secondary today, netting a portal commitment from Memphis defensive back transfer Chalil Cummings.

Cummings was a 2024 three-star recruit that signed with Memphis out of high school, where current Purdue defensive backs coach Charles Clark was the defensive backs/safeties coach for the Tigers for five years. Cummings landed at Memphis over other offers from Cincinnati, Arkansas State and others.

The 5-foot-10 defensive back spent one year with the Tigers, but did not appear in a game during his true freshman season, which preserved his redshirt year and gives him four years of eligibility remaining.

Purdue now adds to the depth in Clark's secondary after seeing a number of younger defensive backs leave the program since the end of spring practice. That list of departures includes Ty Hudkins, Earl Kulp, and Luke Williams. Cummings is to become the 10th defensive back to join the program this off-season and seventh transfer in the group, joining the likes of Tahj Ra-El, Crew Wakley, Tony Grimes, Richard Toney, Ryan Turner, Chad Brown.

Cummings is also the 34th portal addition of the off-season for the Boilermakers and fourth of the spring window, accompanying Jude McCoskey (Tulane), Sanders Ellis (Tennessee State), Marcus Moore Jr. (Akron/Bowling Green) and Corey Smith (Tulsa).