Another day, another commitment.

Purdue landed on Monday Ohio linebacker Crishawn Long a day after he returned from an official visit to West Lafayette.

Long chose the Boilermakers over offers from Indiana, Cincinnati, Toledo, Temple and others.

Purdue could be close with another Ohioan, too, as cornerback Nyles Beverly is on campus currently for an official visit.

“They said their defense is built around my position as a linebacker," Long said, "basically to make (linebackers) look good. Coach (Nick) Holt came from USC, and coached for Pete Carroll, and said it’s like the defense the Seahawks run. It’s definitely built for (linebackers’) success.”

The 6-2, 192-pounder from Padua Franciscan in Parma, Ohio, is being recruited as a weak-side linebacker.

“They think I have great footwork and they like that I can run and I like to hit," he said. "And they think I’m a smart player that knows what he’s doing.”

