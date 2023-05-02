Purdue continues its run on transfer portal additions on Tuesday as former Ole Miss cornerback Braxton Myers announced his commitment to the Boilermakers via Twitter. The news comes an hour after Marshall wide receiver transfer Corey Gammage committed to Purdue. Myers' commitment also brings the total number of transfer additions to 13.

Myers comes to Purdue after just a few months in Oxford. He signed with the Rebels as a 2023 recruit and was an early enrollee, but following spring practice, Myers entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Coppell, Texas native was rated as a four-star recruit by Rivals, being the 66th best player in the Lone Star State and the 49th best cornerback in the class overall.

Myers joins Salim Turner-Muhammad, Marquis Wilson, and Anthony Brown as additions to the defensive secondary via the transfer portal. JUCO cornerback Botros Alisandro also committed to the Boilermakers this spring. Purdue lost the majority of its cornerback room from last season with NFL Draft entries and several transfer portal defectors.

It will be a brand new cornerback unit in the fall for defensive coordinator Kevin Kane. While Turner-Muhammad, Wilson and Jamari Brown are the top candidates to start, Myers will likely slide in as a depth piece in what will be his true freshman season.

The 6'1, 190-pound cornerback joins a growing transfer portal haul in West Lafayette and adds more depth to the new-look secondary with the Boilermakers.