The revamp of the Purdue secondary continued after former Ole Miss cornerback Markevious Brown announced his commitment to the Boilermakers Thursday, which comes after an official visit to campus.

Purdue beat the likes of Wisconsin, Indiana, Boston College, Minnesota, and others to land the redshirt sophomore cornerback. Brown reunites with Sam Carter, who was the cornerbacks coach at Ole Miss before taking the same position on Ryan Walters' staff earlier this off-season.

The former three-star recruit entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after two years with the Rebels, suiting up in all 13 games last season after receiving most of his snaps on special teams in five games as a true freshman. He recorded 19 tackles and two pass breakups from his cornerback post last season. Brown was used primarily on the outside but got 25 snaps in the slot with the Rebels.

Sam Carter now adds a sixth new cornerback to his group this off-season as Brown joins fellow transfers Salim Turner-Muhammad, Marquis Wilson, Braxton Myers, JUCO cornerback Botros Alisandro, and true freshman Zion Gunn.

Late additions to the 2023 recruiting class, Derrick Rogers and Arhmad Branch, were handed the athlete designations after signing and could also join the room.

Purdue returns just one scholarship cornerback from last year's team, sixth-year senior Jamari Brown, with the rest either attempting to carve out a pro career or entering the transfer portal.

Brown, Turner-Muhammad, and Wilson are the front runners to be in the main rotation for Sam Carter. Brown could become the fourth cornerback in that group, given his experience over the rest of the room. At 5'10", Brown is not the longer cornerback Purdue had pursued in the transfer portal before, but Carter clearly has faith in his former player.

The Boilermakers' cornerback room has gone through a complete makeover this off-season, and Brown will likely be the final piece of the puzzle heading into summer workouts and fall camp.