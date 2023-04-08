Matt Painter and Purdue have been searching for a transfer guard this off-season, and now they have one. Southern Illinois transfer Lance Jones committed to the Boilermakers Saturday afternoon, he announced via Twitter.

Jones will come to Purdue after spending four years with the Salukis, where he was one of the most productive players in the Missouri Valley Conference. He is a two-time All-MVC selection and a two-time MVC All-Defense selection.The 6'1" guard has averaged more than 13 points per game in each of his last three seasons, with a high of 14.7 points per game as a junior with SIU.

Jones' perimeter shooting has been up and down through his college career, shooting 29% from three as a freshman, followed by 42% as a sophomore, then 33% and 28% over his last two seasons. The Boilermakers will look for Jones' sophomore shooting stroke to reappear in Mackey Arena next season.

Jones joins the Purdue backcourt consisting of Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and incoming four-star recruit Myles Colvin ahead of next season. He will be the most experienced guard on the roster heading into 2023, having started 113 games during his four year career with Southern Illinois.

The news of Jones' commitment follows now former Purdue guard Brandon Newman entering the transfer portal earlier in the week.