Purdue had already prioritized the secondary in the 2024 recruiting class, and the group picked up another member. Three-star safety LeonTre Bradford announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on Friday.

West Lafayette was Bradford's lone official visit this month, but he chose Purdue over offers from Illinois, Wisconsin, Louisville, Missouri, and Oregon, among others. The three-star prospect is rated as the 16th-best player in Illinois and the 35th-best safety in his class.

The East St. Louis to West Lafayette pipeline continues for the Boilermakers, with Bradford joining his high school teammate and three-star wide receiver Jesse Watson in college.

The secondary has quickly become a strength of the 2024 recruiting class for Purdue, with Bradford improving the already stellar group. He will join forces with fellow three-star safeties Luke Williams and D'Mon Marable and potentially four-star athlete Koy Beasley for coach Grant O'Brien.