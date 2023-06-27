The Boilermakers' offensive line picked up a boost on Tuesday as three-star offensive tackle Max Parrott announced his commitment to Purdue via social media. The commitment comes after Parrott wrapped up his official visit to West Lafayette this weekend.

The Englewood, Colorado native chose the Boilermakers over his other two finalists, Iowa State and Arizona State, where his parents both went to college. Parrott also had offers from Colorado, Washington State, Nevada, UNLV and others.

Following Parrott's official visit, he told Boiler Upload that the main attraction to Purdue was the coaching staff's desire to develop players on and off the field.

"One thing I saw with all the coaches was they're all player focused. They want the players to do well; that's all they want," Parrott said. "They want to develop you as much as a football player as a person. They want to make you a well-rounded person, and that's what really stood out."