Purdue lands three-star offensive lineman Max Parrott
The Boilermakers' offensive line picked up a boost on Tuesday as three-star offensive tackle Max Parrott announced his commitment to Purdue via social media. The commitment comes after Parrott wrapped up his official visit to West Lafayette this weekend.
The Englewood, Colorado native chose the Boilermakers over his other two finalists, Iowa State and Arizona State, where his parents both went to college. Parrott also had offers from Colorado, Washington State, Nevada, UNLV and others.
Following Parrott's official visit, he told Boiler Upload that the main attraction to Purdue was the coaching staff's desire to develop players on and off the field.
"One thing I saw with all the coaches was they're all player focused. They want the players to do well; that's all they want," Parrott said. "They want to develop you as much as a football player as a person. They want to make you a well-rounded person, and that's what really stood out."
Parrott is the third offensive line recruit for Purdue in the class, alongside fellow three-star prospects Jaden Ball and Jordan King. The 2024 recruit told Boiler Upload that he is most comfortable playing tackle, but offensive line coach Marcus Johnson said that he will be asked to work at multiple positions when he gets to campus.
At 6'5" and 290 pounds, he is athletic for a lineman his size and shows off his motor in the trenches. He consistently finishes his blocks and uses his hands well in pass protection. Parrott gives the Boilermakers another incoming freshmen in 2024 at a position of need.
Purdue's 2024 recruiting class now sits at 15 members, with Parrott joining Ball, King, Marcos Davila, Caleb Mitchell Irving, Shamar Rigby, Jaheim Merriweather, Jo'Ziah Edmond, Luke Williams, D'Mon Marable, Hudauri Hines, Spencer Porath, Earl Kulp, Keonde Henry and Jesse Watson.