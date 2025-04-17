Purdue lands Tulane transfer offensive lineman Jude McCosky

Purdue added much needed help along the offensive line today, landing Tulane transfer offensive tackle Jude McCoskey.

The Terre Haute, Indiana, native spent the spring with the Green Wave after transferring in from Indiana State earlier this off-season. In two years with the Sycamores, McCoskey played in 23 games, 21 of which he started. He spent the majority of his true freshman campaign at right tackle and switched to left tackle in 2024, having the best year of his career to date.

The 6-foot-8, 300-pound tackle earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 67.3, including a 66.9 pass blocking mark. He allowed five sacks in 680 snaps as a sophomore and five sacks in 600 snaps as a true freshman.

The 2023 in-state recruit was a standout at Terre House South High School prior to hitting the college ranks, earning 2022 Indiana 5A All-State honors, as well as 2022 Conference Indiana All-Conference honors as a senior.

Purdue now adds a fifth offensive line transfer this off-season, with McCoskey joining Jalen St. John, Giordano Vaccaro, Hank Purvis and Mason Vicari in joining Vance Vice's unit ahead of 2025. McCoskey figures to add to the competition at either tackle spot, which are currently occupied by Joey Tanona (left tackle) and Bakyne Coly (right tackle) through spring practice.

McCoskey also becomes the 32nd portal addition of the off-season for Barry Odom and the Boilermakers, being the third commitment during the spring window, joining Bowling Green defensive tackle Marcus Moore Jr. and Tennessee State linebacker Sanders Ellis.