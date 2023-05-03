Following a number of Purdue offensive linemen entering the portal this spring, the Boilermakers added a transfer to the trenches. UNLV transfer Preston Nichols announced his commitment to the Boilermakers via Twitter Wednesday night.

Nichols comes to West Lafayette after a season with the Rebels, where he started all 12 games at left guard. The 6'2", 290-pound interior lineman was graded at the top pass blocker of all starters at UNLV in 2022, allowing just three sacks in 460 pass blocking snaps.

Prior to his stint in Las Vegas, Nichols was a three-year starter at FCS school, Charleston Southern, playing in 28 games at both tackle spots.

The Boilermakers were in need of depth in the trenches after the transfer departures of Spencer Holstege, Eric Miller, Sione Finau, Jared Bycznski and Cross Watson this off-season.

Nichols is the third offensive line transfer addition the new staff has landed, joining Bowling Green transfer Jalen Grant and Indiana Wesleyan transfer Ben Farrell as newcomers expected to help keep Hudson Card upright.

The newest Boilermaker has played both guard and tackle during his college career, but could stay on the interior of the line at Purdue. Nichols will have one year of eligibility remaining.