The 6'5", 308-pound defensive lineman joins the Boilermakers after spending four years with Vanderbilt. During his stint in Nashville, Langham played in 33 games, including 11 starts. He racked up 32 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack for the Commodores.

Purdue football has bolstered its defensive line as Vanderbilt transfer Malik Langham announced his commitment to the Boilermakers Monday afternoon.

Prior to being a key piece of the defensive line for Vanderbilt, Langham signed with Florida out of high school as a four-star recruit. In one year with the Gators, he played in two games and recorded one tackle.

Langham will comes to West Lafayette as a sixth-year senior, after spending five year in college already. It appears the 2023 season will be his final year of eligibility, but that has yet to be confirmed.

The transfer portal addition will join Brick Haley's defensive line group when he gets to campus, presumably this summer. At 308 pounds, Langham could slide into the nose tackle or defensive end slot in Kevin Kane's defense next season. Langham adds to the core group of linemen including Isaiah Nichols, Cole Brevard, Joe Anderson, Sulaiman Kpaka, Joe Strickland and Prince Boyd Jr. among others.

The Purdue coaching staff has discussed adding depth in the trenches and have done so with the addition of Langham.