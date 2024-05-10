On the heels of Purdue's National Title run, Purdue appears to be wanting to run it back with one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country.



Last year, Purdue's non-conference schedule included games against Xavier at home, Gonzaga, Tennessee, and Marquette at the Maui Invitational, Arizona in Indianapolis, and Alabama in Toronto.



It led to Purdue having the second toughest schedule at the end of the season. It already has some marquee games set up for next season, heading to San Diego early for the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego where it'll be joined by Notre Dame, Arkansas, and BYU during Thanksgiving. That four team tournament isn't quite as packed as last year's Maui Invitational, but with the addition of John Calipari to the Razorbacks program, the spotlight will be a bit brighter in San Diego.



Purdue will also host Texas A&M for its Indy Classic in Indianapolis.



We're now hearing that Purdue and Matt Painter isn't done adding challenges to its schedule for his young team as it adjusts to life without back to back National Player of the Year Zach Edey.



It looks like the two Final Four teams, Alabama and Purdue, will play against each other again this non-conference, but this time as part of a home and home series.



Make sure to hop on over to The Depot if you're a subscriber and tell us what you think about a rematch with Roll Tide.



If you're not a subscriber? Well what are you doing. Join up now!