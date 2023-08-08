One of Purdue’s top off-season additions had his season cut short before it even began at the beginning of training camp.

Transfer wide receiver Jahmal Edrine is expected to miss the 2023 season, head coach Ryan Walters told the media follow Tuesday’s fall camp practice.

The FAU import was in line to have a significant role in Graham Harrell’s offense this fall, fighting for a starting spot. That moment will have to wait at least a year as he rehabs the injury sustained last week.

Edrine caught 39 passes for 570 yards and six touchdowns as a redshirt freshman for FAU last season before coming to West Lafayette.

The injury will likely push Mershawn Rice, Elijah Canion, and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen into larger roles in Purdue’s wide receiver room. That will be in addition to the likes of TJ Sheffield and Deion Burks.

A few young pass catchers could also see an uptick in snaps, such as Jayden Dixon-Veal, Zion Steptoe, and Curtis Deville.

Edrine had high expectations for his debut season in West Lafayette, but will now spend the next year working to get back to full health instead.