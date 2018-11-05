More: Purdue 2019 commitments

Purdue hosted what might be its most important official visit of the 2019 recruiting cycle this past weekend when Indianapolis' David Bell spent Saturday through Monday morning in West Lafayette.

The state's top-ranked player according to Rivals.com, the Warren Central star and Mr. Football front-runner was making his second of five official visits.

Jeff Brohm and his staff have worked a number of angles with the 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver, one of which this weekend centered around the prospect of him "building a brand" for himself at Purdue, which transitioned into its pitch toward staying in Indiana and leaving a legacy of sorts in his home state.