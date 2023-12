One of Purdue's remaining targets in the class of 2024 has revealed an update on his recruitment heading into December. Three-star defensive end DJ Allen announced Friday that he will decided between Purdue and Louisville.

The Germantown, Tennessee native was previously committed to UCF before backing off his commitment on November 5th. Allen had planned to take an official visit to West Lafayette and completed a trip to Louisville over the summer before pledging to the Knights.

Allen will be taking an official visit to the Boilermakers next weekend, where Ryan Walters, outside linebackers coach Joe Dineen and company will look to leave a strong impression on the talented edge rusher. Purdue has been looking for an outside linebacker since Jaylin Jones decommitted in early November.