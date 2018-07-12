Purdue makes list of six for Wandale Robinson
Purdue has made an important cut for one of its highest-priority targets.
Four-star wide receiver Wandale Robinson announced Thursday a list of six: Purdue, Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama, Kentucky and Nebraska.
Robinson used his first official visit to see Purdue in June.
God’s Plan... #BBN #BoilerUp #GoBlue #GBR #GoBucks #RollTide pic.twitter.com/xVnL4vXPvI— Wandale Robinson (@robinson__era) July 13, 2018
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.