{{ timeAgo('2018-07-12 19:27:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue makes list of six for Wandale Robinson

Xxujh6vfebd4kornowib
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue has made an important cut for one of its highest-priority targets.

Four-star wide receiver Wandale Robinson announced Thursday a list of six: Purdue, Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama, Kentucky and Nebraska.

Robinson used his first official visit to see Purdue in June.

Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

