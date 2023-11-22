Purdue will go to #1 on Monday after moving to 6-0.

Purdue needed to play better at the guard spot to get to where it wants to be as a program. Enter, Lance Jones, who along with back court mate Braden Smith, came up big in the second half for Purdue as Purdue ran the Maui Invitational gauntlet to beat the #11, #7, and #4 teams in the country over three days in Honolulu. #2 Purdue won against Marquette, 78-75.

But Purdue's ascension to #1 on Monday will be about one man, #15 Zach Edey, who confirmed that he is the nation's most dominant player and he only needs a little help for Purdue to be the nation's best team.

Zach Edey was phenomenal, scoring 28 points and grabbing 15 rebounds for his third straight double-double in the tournament.

With the game hanging in the balance and less than thirty seconds to play, Braden Smith was forced to take a tough three-pointer. He missed, but as he was all tournament, Edey was there to get to the miss. Edey tipped it in and Purdue would get to their winning score, 78-75.

Guards came to play.

Braden Smith just has something to him when he plays Marquette. After setting his career-high last year, he had 18 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds against Marquette in a marquee match up with Tyler Kolek who looked like every bit the best point guard in college, going 22, 7, and 6 in return. But Smith wasn't alone. Lance Jones, who ended the first half with a three-quarter shot, had 11 points and knocked down three three-pointers. Fletcher Loyer kept his good play up, going for 10 points. Purdue had one of its best shooting performances around Edey, making 10 of 21 three-pointers but it was Purdue's big man and offensive rebounding that pulled it out for Purdue who continues to be unbeatable in non-conference play. Purdue dominated Marquette on the offensive glass, outscoring them 20-4 in second chance points. 13 offensive rebounds for Purdue kept the Golden Eagles at bay even though Marquette was able to cut a 12 point lead at half down to one late in the game.

