Purdue's women's team was slated to take on Maryland this afternoon at 4:30pm, but that game has now been postponed to a later date.

The game was initially set to start, but there was at least a 45 minute delay due to a "facilities issue" according to the Maryland women's basketball Twitter.

The issue was a leak in the roof that was dripping onto the court due to bad weather on the East Coast. Obviously this was not an issue just five days ago when the Purdue men's team played there.

There is no news yet on a make up date. Maryland is currently 10-4 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten, while Purdue is 9-5, 2-1.

The Boiler Upload Game Wrap is sponsored by Lafayette's own Reindeer Shuttle.

Offering three shuttles to and from Chicago's O'Hare Airport from Purdue's campus as well as five shuttles per day to and from Indianapolis International Airport, Reindeer Shuttle saves you the drive and lets you relax before you catch your flight. We offer multiple pickup and drop off locations both on campus and at area hotels. Book your next ride today!

Interested in driving for Reindeer Shuttle? We are actively seeking both part- and full-time drivers to join our team as we grow strategically. We offer flexible, full, and part-time schedules. For more information apply here.