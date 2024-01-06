Advertisement
Purdue-Maryland Women's Game Postponed

Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

Purdue's women's team was slated to take on Maryland this afternoon at 4:30pm, but that game has now been postponed to a later date.

The game was initially set to start, but there was at least a 45 minute delay due to a "facilities issue" according to the Maryland women's basketball Twitter.

The issue was a leak in the roof that was dripping onto the court due to bad weather on the East Coast. Obviously this was not an issue just five days ago when the Purdue men's team played there.

There is no news yet on a make up date. Maryland is currently 10-4 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten, while Purdue is 9-5, 2-1.

