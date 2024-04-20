Purdue men's and women's golf is in competition this weekend with the women's team making an early charge in the second of three rounds in the Big Ten Championship.



Purdue women is currently tied for third early in the day. It's jumped out to a -5 collective score as a team through its first three holes that has them -1 for the tournament, but that still has them 8 shots shy of Michigan State in the lead at -9.



Purdue's women will have about 15 holes left today and a full day of 18 holes Sunday to try to cut into the Spartans lead. Head coach Zach Byrd has his team rounding into form towards the end of its season.



Momo Sugiyama led the way for Purdue with a 71 (-1) that had her tied for sixth best score on Friday. But it was Purdue's consistency that still has them in the hunt, parring a tournament best 80 holes on the first day. It appears that it has found some birdies to start the day on Saturday.