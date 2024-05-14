Purdue just a shot behind after a team-wide charge on day two

At the start of the day, Vanderbilt looked like a team ready to dominate the West Lafayette NCAA Regional. It had a multiple stroke lead and its star, Gordon Sargent, #2 World U player in the country, looked poised to go head to head with Purdue's Herman Sekne in the team's final groups.



The two favorites had up and down days, with Sekne getting hot on the front nine and Sargent finishing the back nine strong, but it was another Boilermaker that stole the show on the second day of competition.



Junior Kent Hsiao started off solid, parring the first three holes before he went nuclear, birdieing the 4th, 6th, 7th, and 8th on the front nine to start to charge up the leaderboard on the front nine. He didn't slow down on the back, birdieing the 10th, 12th, 15th and 16th to take over the solo lead.



The junior would give one stroke back on the difficult par-4 18th, but he had already established a cushion at the top. When all the dust settled and the final rounds came in, Hsiao ended the day at (-8) for the tournament, good enough for first by three strokes. Vanderbilt's William Moll fired a 70-69 over the first two days to tie for second at (-5) with his teammate Gordon Sargent who was even on the second day after a five-under first round. Garrett Endicott of Mississippi State matched the second place five-under after also shooting a (-7) under 65 on the second day. Sekne would actually finish with Purdue's third low score overall with a (-3). A birdie on hole 18 pushed junior Nels Surtani to (-4) for the tournament, good for a tie of fith.



The low five teams advance to the NCAA Championships next week and the five low individual scores.



Blinding hot Hsiao

It was par, par, par, and then the fireworks started.



"Good birdie on four and then everything clicked," Kent Hsiao after his tournament best seven-under on Tuesday. "Started to hit a lot of good shots and putts started dropping. Next thing you know, birdie after birdie."



That's not an exaggeration. From the fourth hole to the eighth, Hsiao, a junior at Purdue, sank four birdies. Then he added another on the tenth and twelve before going back to back on the short par-4 15th and long par-5 16th.



Now Hsiao finds himself the leader after day two, going into the final day with a three shot-cushion ahead of the three players tied for second at five under. It's a four shot lead for Hsiao to fifth place. The magic number to advance as an individual is top-five.



Hsiao has done everything possible to put himself in position to go on and compete as an individual as well as on the team side next week in Carlsbad, California.



"He's been playing such good golf," head coach Rob Bradley said after the round. "He's really consistent from tee to green. He keeps the ball in front of him. A lot of the things that you need to do to be successful on this golf course... It's tough to say you saw it coming, but he's played a lot of really good golf."



It took a lot of work for Hsiao to get here. His coaches have expand his game both physically - he added 25 pounds of muscle from his freshmen year - to his emotional maturation.



"Wasn't very mature coming in as a freshman," Hsiao said about how he's improved. "I think coach helped me a lot with just being more mature on a golf course."



Hsiao's (-7) was the best round ever shot at Kampen-Cosler course in an NCAA competition round.

Sekne sizzles early

On the front nine, it looked like Herman Sekne was going to join Hsiao up at the top of the leaderboard.



After a first day (-1) that saw Sekne play mostly mistake free, but only make one birdie, Sekne got going on the par-five fourth.



After a drive ran into the right side rough, Sekne hit a long iron left of the green. His chip lipped out for eagle and he was able to drop a six foot birdie putt to go to (-1) on the day.



Sekne then followed it up with one of the most impressive birdies of the day, taking on the intimidating tee shot on the par-3 fifth. With water left and the pin on the back of the green, Sekne took aim at the flag and landed six feet left of the hole pin-high from over two hundred yard out. He dropped his second straight putt and moved to (-2) on the day.







Then Sekne took on the driveable par-4 7th and drove it over the green. He would chip to eight feet and sink his third straight birdie putt, this a sweeping left to right putt that moved at least three feet left with break.



Similar story on #8 where he took iron off the tee to 130 yards away and left his approach shot 14 feet short of the hole. Sekne got that putt to go, too, and moved all the way to (-5) for the tournament and (-4 for the day).



But for the second straight day he left himself in a tough spot on the par-5 tenth going for the green. He was pin high, but off the right of the green with a buried lie in tall grass to a short sided pin. His chip went just over the green and he had to get up and down to save par.



Sekne's first bogey came on a four footer on twelve after just going long on his approach shot. The putt went a full 360 around the cup before plopping out.



Sekne would get the stroke back on 14 with a drive up the left side of the fairway where he hit wedge from inside of 100 yards to four feet. He'd sink his fifth birdie putt of the day.





But for the second straight day he'd lay up on 15 and find a bunker. This time it was the fairway bunker on the right. He was forced to lay up to forty yards, and would leave the forty yard chip just short.



Sekne's wedge game nearly bailed him out, running the ball into the cup just to have it bounce out. Instead of saving par from off the green, he would bogey the 15th for the second straight day.

He'd follow up a bogey on 15 with another poor drive on 16, this time pulling his drive into the waste area left. Then, his approach was pulled farther left into more waste, but with a decent angle into the green. He pulled his third shot, going beyond the green to a difficult downhill chip that he got up and down from yesterday.



This time his chip came up short and he couldn't hit a putt from just off the green for par. He'd have to settle for bogey-bogey ahead of the tough two hole stretch to finish Kampen.



"Mentally he's so great," Coach Bradley said after the round about Sekne. "He never gets too high or low."



Sekne would respond by landing the green and two putting on the par-3 17th before hitting his best drive of the day on 18. His birdie putt from 12 feet would just lip out, leaving Sekne with a (-2) 70 on day two and (-3) for the tournament. He's just a shot back from his teammate Surtani and four other players tied for fifth going into the last game.