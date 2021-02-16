GoldandBlack - Breakdown: Purdue's win over Michigan State

PDF: Purdue-Michigan State stats

One (highly dubious) traveling call aside, Trevion Williams seems to produce every single time his team so badly needs to lean on its best player in high-leverage moments.

That's the player the Boilermaker junior has become, that foundation, that rock, capable of carrying his team to wins, as he did Tuesday night against Michigan State, a 75-65 Boilermaker win to wrap a two-game regular season sweep of the Spartans.

Continuing his career-long penchant for laying waste to teams from his adopted home state of Michigan, Williams went for 28 points, tormenting Michigan State's overmatched big men and the Spartans' choice to play him one-on-one around the basket.

"No one on the team could guard him," freshman Jaden Ivey said of Michigan State. "It's just that simple. He's just so versatile and the shots that he takes, they're tough shots. You can't even do anything about It."

The Spartans actually were effective on occasion at not letting Purdue's bigs establish their preferred position right at the iron.

Didn't matter. Williams made long hooks and turnarounds at difficult angles, tough bank shots and just a variety of baskets that would have beaten any of the Big Ten's many elite big men in a game of H-O-R-S-E.

"Trevion is tough," guard Eric Hunter said. "I've seen him make every different type of shot at this point, with his right hand. He works on that stuff. He's like a circus shot champion. I don't know what it is, but he's ridiculous."

And he did it in big moments, like the difficult turnaround he made with three minutes left after Aaron Henry's three off one of Purdue's few live-ball turnovers on the night cut a seemingly commanding six-point Boilermaker lead in half.

Before Mason Gillis iced the win by making eight free throws on as many tries in the final 2:42 and Purdue forced three turnovers in the final minute, Williams scored seven in a row for the Boilermakers and wound up scoring nine of his 28 in the final five minutes.

Prior, this was just a one-point game with six minutes to go, a back-and-forth game that included eight lead changes starting late in the first half. That Purdue closed this close game out was significant for a team that had lost heartbreakers at Maryland and Minnesota lately.

"Minnesota, we should have won that game," freshman Jaden Ivey said. "We're out of the rankings because of that loss, but that doesn't define us as a team. We bounced back vs. Michigan State."

It was Purdue's plan to lean on Williams heavily against Michigan State.

Matt Painter says his team's 16-point first half in East Lansing weeks ago hammered home the importance of doing just that, as Williams dominated the second half and sunk a game-winner to cap it off.

Tonight had to be Williams' night again.

"Going into the game, Coach harped on me and Zach (Edey) to be physical and put those guys at the rim," Williams said. "We wanted to come in and be dominant down low. We knew this game would come down to being physical, not turning the ball over, having a fight and rebounding."

More simply, it would come down to Williams, and again, he delivered.

"It's kind of in the back of my head," Williams said. "I know the team relies on me."

No pressure, he says.

"Playing with Carsen (Edwards) so long, you don't feel pressure anymore," Williams said. "With some of those high-level guys, you just get used to it. Me and Eric (Hunter) had to come in freshman year and be ready to play. Pressure isn't a thing anymore."