Purdue handles business at home for its second win.

Braden Smith flirted with a triple-double, Zach Edey had a cool 18-8, and Lance Jones add 15 points as Purdue took care of business against Morehead St. in its second game of the season, 87-57.



Braden Smith had 11 points, 11 assists, and 8 rebounds before going to the bench with five minutes to play in the second half. The sophomore guard had help from Jones in the back court, who knocked down three threes on his way to 15 points, a season-high for the transfer from Southern Illinois.



On a night where Purdue's guards were scoring, Zach Edey was able to put in a workman's like 18 and 8 in just 24 minutes of action. The reigning National Player of the Year played over 30 minutes a game last year.



Mason Gillis and Myles Colvin both provided 8 points off the bench for Matt Painter without missing a shot.



Trey Kaufman-Renn 9 points and 2 rebounds.

Purdue jumped out to a 13-0 lead to start the game and looked like it would run its second opponent out of Mackey Arena this week. Instead, Purdue's three-point shots stopped falling, and Morehead State scored 8 second chance points in the first half to stay within 13 at halftime, 42-29.



Purdue was without Ethan Morton, and the senior's defense and intensity looked to be missing in the first half.



But even on a game where the offense slogs and defense gives up open looks, Zach Edey is just too much as he had one of his more complete half time stat lines with 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists. Maybe most encouraging is he hit all seven of his first half free throw attempts.



Braden Smith continued to look for his shot, dropping 9 points to go with his 4 first half assists.



But it was his all around game that shined in the second half with him nearly going for a triple-double, scoring 11 points to go with 11 assists and 8 rebounds. He went out of the game with just under 5 minutes to play in the game.



But Smith wasn't alone with providing production in the back court. Lance Jones had his most complete game as a Boiler, scoring a season-high 15 points three made three-pointers.



The guard play allowed Zach Edey to take it relatively easy for his standards, playing just 24 minutes. Edey scored 18 points and had 8 rebounds and 3 assists for the game. Purdue hit Morehead State with a run early in the second half and pushed the lead to as much as thirty points, leaving any doubt to Purdue's victory.



After struggling in the first half from three, Purdue made 6 of 11 attempts in the second. Purdue was 2 of 11 in the first half.

Stat of the Game

Zach Edey started hot from the free throw line. The career 70% free throw shooter started off the game hitting all 7 of his first half free throw attempts. He'd miss his first free throw of the second half before making the second and finishing the game 8 of 9 from the line.

Freshman watch