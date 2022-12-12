News More News
basketball

Purdue Reaches No. 1 In AP Top 25 Poll

Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

Purdue basketball has moved up to No. 1 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll. This ranking comes after the Boilermakers picked up wins over Hofstra and Nebraska .

Purdue was powered by Zach Edey and Fletcher Loyer for a second consecutive week. Loyer averaged 16 points, 2 rebounds and 2.5 assists across two games, including a clutch performance to give Purdue the win in Lincoln on Saturday.

Zach Edey continued his dominant start to the season, posting an average of 17 points, 17.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks in the wins over Hofstra and Nebraska.

Purdue has now reached the No. 1 spot for the second time in program history. The first came just over a year ago, when the Boilermakers held the top spot during the week of December 6th last season.

The Boilermakers will defend their top spot on Saturday against Davidson at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Here is how the full AP Top 25 Poll shook out:

AP Top 25 Poll - December 12th
Team First Place Votes Overall Votes

1. Purdue

27

1,508

2. Virginia

19

1,476

3. UConn

15

1,466

4. Alabama

8

1,326

5. Houston

1,224

6. Tennessee

1

1,189

7. Texas

1,173

8. Kansas

1,165

9. Arizona

1,096

10. Arkansas

1,029

11. Baylor

881

12. Duke

840

13. Kentucky

688

14. Indiana

622

15. Gonzaga

621

16. UCLA

606

17. Miss State

497

18. Illinois

487

19. Auburn

453

20. Maryland

414

21. TCU

270

22. Wisconsin

255

23. Ohio State

209

24. Virginia Tech

109

25. Miami (FL)

100
